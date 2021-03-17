Cheltenham column: Catching Pigeons gossip

Our top gossip column is back for the Cheltenham Festival and there's a positive word for First Flow in the Queen Mother Champion Chase.

3.05 Cheltenham, Wednesday - First Flow

First Flow has not stopped improving all season and could be the one to beat hotpot Chacun Pour Soi in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase. He has done more than most to contribute to Kim Bailey's brilliant season with his win at this level over reigning title holder Politologue at Ascot in January and there seems no reason why he should not continue to progress. His jumping is now a delight to watch and he showed at the Berkshire course that he does not need the ground to be very soft to be at his most effective. 2.30 Cheltenhan, Wednesday - Birchdale

Birchdale has failed to build on his immense early promise so far but showed signs of a revival when an unlucky third in a jumpers bumper at Kempton last time. He could be worth a sporting investment in the Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle. Despite looking out of form after a spell chasing last season, he ran a very respectable race behind stablemate Dame De Compagnie in this race 12 months ago and has been dropped a pound or two for this follow up bid. 3.40 Cheltenham, Wednesday - Potters Corner

The Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase is not everyone's idea of a punting event but Potters Corner has been targeted at the race by the ever shrewd Christian Williams and looks well worth an interest. He had a sighter at these fences when third to Kingswell Theatre at the November Meeting and did well to finish third after an 11-month absence on ground quicker than his preferred surface. Underfoot conditions here should bring his stamina more into play and he is reported in good form. 5.45 Kempton, Wednesday - Imperial Sands