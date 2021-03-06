Saturday gossip column: Tips for Doncaster and Newbury

Our top gossip column is expecting Alan King to enjoy a super Saturday at Doncaster and has tips for Kelso and Newbury too.

1.50 Newbury – Another Crick

Another Crick can take advantage of the weight he receives from Grand Sancy and Pistol Whipped and win the Betvictor Greatwood Gold Cup for Noel Williams at Newbury on Saturday. Little rain has fallen at the Berkshire course over the past week or two and underfoot conditions should be ideal for the eight-year-old, who will handle the surface well and is still a fresh horse after just two outings this term. His only appearance over fences came in a very competitive event at Warwick 19 days ago where he produced an eye-catching performance to finish fourth to Two For Gold. The winner of his last two outings over fences in a light 2018-19 campaign, he missed the whole of last season, an absence that suggests he may be able to progress further with just five starts over the larger obstacles behind him.

2.30 Newbury – Highway One O Two

Highway One O Two could be worth a speculative each-way bet in the Betvictor Handicap Hurdle. A grade two winner over timber last season, Chris Gordon's gelding failed his tests over fences in the first half of this campaign and ran much too freely in the Betfair Hurdle here last month. If Jamie Moore can encourage him to settle better in this, he could make his presence felt on a ground and a course which should suit him well.

3.05 Newbury – Eaton Collina

Eaton Collina has produced two solid performances so far over hurdles this season and looks nicely weighted in the BetVictor Novices Handicap Hurdle. Kerry Lee will not be too disappointed the ground has dried out for this six-year-old and he should appreciate the return to the minimum trip after his third to the well-regarded Optimus Prime in the mud at Hereford last time. He is a fresh horse after a break, and has scope to improve.

4.15 Newbury – Young Butler

Young Butler should go well despite his lack of experience in the Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Standard Open NH Flat Race. A half-brother to the 2020 Sporting Life Arkle Chase winner Put The Kettle On, he has been brought to the boil steadily by in-form Emma Lavelle and is expected to have a bright future ahead of him. His preparatory work has been very solid, and whatever happens here, he should be noted for the future. Another to take a close look at is the Hughie Morrison newcomer Our Jester. By Garswood out of the 2010 Duke of Edinburgh Stakes winner Cill Rialaig, he is also a half-brother to a smart and progressive flat performer in Urban Artist. He follows both his sibling and dam into the bumper arena before perhaps joining his relatives on the level proper. He is another with an each-way chance.

1.30 Kelso – My Drogo

My Drogo can come out best in a fascinating Grade 2 Bet365 Premier Novices Hurdle at Kelso. The Skeltons have made no secret of their high opinion of this five year old, who followed a very promising second to the heavily backed I Am Maximus in a Cheltenham mumper in October with hurdle victories at Newbury and Ascot. The latest success was achieved at this level so his task is made more difficult because of a penalty. However he travels and quicken like a class performer and looks worth taking a chance with after a winter break.

3.15 Kelso – Blakeney Point

Blakeney Point, a high class handicapper on the flat for Roger Charlton and dual winner over timber for Donald McCain so far, merits serious consideration in the valuable Bet365 Morebattle Handicap Hurdle. Successful at listed level at Chester when fitted with blinkers during his stay at Beckhampton, he sports the headgear for the first time over hurdles after a below-par effort at Musselburgh last time. It would come as no surprise to seem him leave that performance behind here.

2.20 Doncaster – Wynn House

Wynn House did well to finish fourth to some decent performers in a grade 2 on her latest start at Cheltenham in December and should appreciate the return to a race devoted to members of her own sex in the Listed Virgin Bet Novices Hurdle at Doncaster The daughter of Presenting won her previous two mares' events at Bangor and Ludlow in good style and the return to faster ground and this less demanding course will suit her much better.

2.55 Doncaster - Ballywood

Ballywood, a stablemate of Wynn House, can gain his first success since a winter wind op in the Virgin Bet Handicap Chase. A very useful handicapper on his day, he has performed well in top handicaps from higher marks than he has been set here and will be sharper for his recent run in a jumpers bumper at Kempton. He has pleased Alan King in his work on the Marlborough Downs and is another best suited to a resilient surface.

4.40 Doncaster – Glen Vine

Glen Vine has to go a very long way to emulate anything like his half-sister Gaspara, who landed the lucrative Sandown/Cheltenham Festival double in the space of four days back in 2007. But he showed promise on his first outing for Kevin Frost in a jumpers bumper two months ago and looks an intriguing contestant in the Virgin Bet Novices Hurdle. The seven-year-old has missed time on the track owing to breathing problems but the form he showed for ex-trainer David Pipe was promising enough and it will be interesting to see how he fares here.