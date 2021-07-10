Racing gossip column: Creative Force expected to strike

4.25 Newmarket - Creative Force

Creative Force can make it five from five and continue his climb to the top of the ratings in the Group One Darley July Cup at Newmarket. Charlie Appleby is best noted this season for his strength in the three-year-old middle-distance division but this son of Dubawi has been a revelation over the shorter trips and his form has an extremely solid look about it. Whilst this is a big step up in class from his victory in the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot, he deserves a crack at the very best and there seems no reason why he shouldn't continue to improve.

3.15 Newmarket - Masekela

Masekela looks worth an each-way interest in the Group 2 Bet365 Superlative Stakes. Andrew Balding has some very smart juveniles this season and Masekela was confidently expected to run a big race on debut at Goodwood. He duly delivered and was then fancied to make his mark in the Chesham at Royal Ascot. However he could not cope with the testing ground and finished only fifth to Point Lonsdale. Underfoot conditions should be more suitable this time around and he should give the "home-based" team, headed by Dhabab and the strongly fancied Godolphin representative Native Trail, plenty to think about. 2.05 Newmarket - Samoot

Sir Michael Stoute's Samoot met a real blot of the ratings when beaten five-and-a-half lengths by Create Belief in the Sandringham at Royal Ascot but has less to do in the Bedford Lodge Hotel Hotel And Spa Fillies Handicap and is fancied to go one better. 4.05 York - Astro King

Astro King, a stablemate of Samoot, is a very consistent performer and looks sure to run a big race in the John Smith's Cup. This famous old handicap is every bit as competitive as it usually is and Aaddeey, Surrey Pride and Lucander have all reached the Pigeon's ear in the past week. However, Astro King's form is as solid as they come and there was plenty to like about his two placed efforts in Hunt Cups over a mile at Thirsk and Royal Ascot of late. He looks well worth another try at ten furlongs and should be a stronger horse than the last time he tackled the distance at Doncaster last October.

2.20 York - Ilaraab

Ilaraab can make amends for his disappointing performance in the Hardwicke at Royal Ascot in the Group Three John Smith's Silver Cup. William Haggas' four-year-old was looking to extend his winning sequence to seven at the big meeting but was also taking a hefty step up in grade from handicapping to what was effectively a Group One event in all but name. This looks a much easier task, he has shown a real liking for this course in the pastand will handle the prevailing ground well. 4.45 Ascot - Surrey Gold

Surrey Gold can overcome a hefty 12lb rise in his rating in the Betfred Nifty Fifty Handicap at Ascot. Hughie Morrison has brought this son of Golden Horn along gradually and now has to aim higher after his runaway seven lengths win at the Newbury May meeting. Although he hasn't run since that success, he is in great form and there seems no reason to think that he will not have continued to progress during his absence. He is reported in very good shape and looks ready to take on some very promising middle-distance performers in a fascinating race.

4.10 Ascot - Achelois

Achelois can make it two wins from her last three outings in the Betfred TV Fillies Handicap. A winner on her second start at the Newbury May meeting, she looked a tad unlucky not to follow up at Sandown last month. Oisin Murphy had to switch her to deliver her challenge in the closing stages and she lost a lot of momentum before staying on strongly to finish third. She remains on a winnable mark and may just have the edge over Richard Hughes' Appellation, who justified plenty of stable confidence when notching her first success at Leicester last time. 5.20 Ascot - Raging Rascal

Raging Rascal has always been well-thought of by the Tom Ward team but has failed to build on his solid second to Titan Rock at Glorious Goodwood last summer on two outings since the turn of the year. He has undergone a gelding operation since his latest effort at Newbury back in April and could be worth an each-way investment on his comeback in the Betfred Ascot Official Bookmaker Handicap. 1.50 Salisbury Sunday - City Runner