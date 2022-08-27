Our team have the best bets for Windsor, Goodwood and Newmarket and Hughie Morrison is expected to have a good weekend.

6.05 Windsor - Maksud

Maksud, a winner of a novice here on debut back in April, can notch his first Listed success in the Royal Windsor August Stakes on Saturday. Hughie Morrison has always believed the three-year-old is capable of winning at this level, and it was encouraging to see him finish second in a very competitive handicap at Goodwood last month. The form of that event has been given significant boost by the third, fourth and eighth playing leading roles in the valuable Melrose at York a week ago and the winner, Secret State's, performance in finishing a very good second in the Voltigeur. Maksud gives the impression he will handle the step up to a mile-and-three-quarters, and he should cope with the prevailing easier ground.

Saturday Best Bets | "The form has been franked and he looks well treated"

5.34 Windsor - Huddleton Mac Huddleton Mac has been a major frustration for Morrison since leaving his smart juvenile form behind and the angst must have grown even greater when his saddle slipped at Kempton on his return from a gelding operation earlier this month. He was well backed to prevail that day, and looks worth one last chance in the Racing League On Sky Sports Handicap. 7.05 Windsor - Morning Sun

Sir Michael Stoute's Morning Sun, a half sister to Tote Two-Year-Old Trophy winner Jadanna, has suggested on her three outings so far that a race of this nature should be within her range and she looks nicely weighted on handicap debut in the Sky Sports Racing Virgin 535 Handicap. 7.35 Windsor - Foursome

Foursome, a similar type to Morning Sun, is one of the more unexposed runners in the closing Download The App The Races App Handicap but should be suited by the easy ground and given her breeding, has an attractive rating for one trained by William Haggas.

1.50 Goodwood - Mottisfont

Each-way bet Mottisfont should also go close for Morrison in the Group 3 Prestige Stakes at Goodwood. A rare first time up juvenile winner for the stable at Ffos Las last month, she ran a cracker to finish third in a Group Three at Newmarket on her only subsequent start. There is a fair chance she will enjoy what is likely to be a less resilient surface here, and the fact she is only making her third appearance suggests there may be more improvement to come. 3.35 Goodwood - Jadoomi

Jadoomi looks the value bet to beat Mustasaabeq in the Group Two William Hill Celebration Mile. There have been plenty of smiles around the Simon and Ed Crisford emporium this week with the likes of Animate, Sea The Caspar and Sunglasses all going in when fancied and Jadoomi, a high class Group One placed juvenile two years ago, is expected to go close to maintaining his 100 % record this term. His win came at Listed level at Clairefontaine last month and he has been in great form at home in preparation for this valuable prize. 5.20 Goodwood - Secret Shadow

Secret Shadow, like Jadoomi, should appreciate the bit of cut in the ground and is fancied to break her duck for the season in the William Hills Best Odds Handicap. Andrew Balding's four-year-old enjoyed a cracking 2021 campaign with three wins, and gave the impression there was more to come when narrowly beaten on her return to action on this course in May. Although more than six lengths behind the winner Get Shirty on her only subsequent attempt at Haydock early last month, there were excuses that day and the race was a pretty hot affair. After her summer break, she looks worth following this autumn and this looks a winnable opportunity.

2.45 Newmarket - Amichi

Amichi should go well for Ed Walker at an each-way price in the £100,000 Tattersalls Somerville Auction Stakes at Newmarket. Always well regarded by the Upper Lambourn trainer, the horse's reward for a below-par debut at Newbury in June was the loss of his two most cherished assets. The gelding operation seemed to work judged on his only subsequent outing at Kempton however. He produced a polished display, and disposed of subsequent winner Delirious Dream with plenty in hand. He should come on again for that success and is just preferred to the well-fancied Boy Browning and Woolhampton. 3.15 Newmarket - Daneh