Our gallops gurus have the best bets for Sunday's action including a 'value' selection in the Cazoo St Leger at Doncaster.

Eldar Eldarov - 3.55 Doncaster

Eldar Eldarov, the winner of the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot, looks the value bet to beat hot favourite New London in the Group 1 Cazoo St Leger at Doncaster on Sunday. Roger Varian has his team in very good form and hopes are high that the son of Dubawi can bounce back to his best after meeting his only defeat so far in the Grand Prix de Paris at Longchamp in July. Connections have given him a break since that setback, and he is reported back in great form. The return to a mile and six from 12 furlongs will suit him, and, with just four outings behind him, there is no reason to think he cannot improve further.



Count D'Orsay - 2.10 Doncaster

Count D'Orsay looks excellent each-way value in the Coral Portland Handicap. Winning opportunities have been scarce for mudlovers during the summer drought and Tim Easterby will be hoping there is still some give in the ground after Saturday's meeting was put back 24 hours. It looks very likely. This is a natural early autumn target for the selection given he finished a highly creditable third to Hurricane Ivor in the race last season, and he sneaks into this year's renewal on a very attractive mark of 88. Given he is now 8 lbs lower than at this point 12 months ago, he looks sure to make his presence felt, and it is interesting to note that Whenthedealisdone, one of the market leaders this time around, was three quarters of a length behind him in that race and is now 11 lbs worse off. Garrus - 3.20 Doncaster

The Charlie Hills-trained Garrus ran one of his best races when chasing home superstar sprinters Highfield Princess and Minzaal in a Group 1 at Deauville last month and he should go well in the Group 2 Cazoo Park Stakes. He gave the impression with that performance that he was worth another crack at seven furlongs, and he handles most types of ground.



Symbolize - 4.30 Doncaster

Symbolize enjoyed a lucrative autumn campaign in 2021 and looks worth an interest in the P J Towey Construction Handicap. Another proven to handle most surfaces, he came back from his summer break with an excellent effort at Thirsk last month, where he gave Finest Sound plenty to think about before going down by a neck. The winner, who was best suited by the race conditions, boosted the form with another close second to stablemate Jadoomi in a Group 2 at Goodwood two weeks ago, and Symbolize looks a solid each-way chance off his current rating of 104. Inchicore - 2.35 Ascot

Inchicore has enjoyed a profitable if light campaign so far this term and he can bounce back from a ten week lay-off with a big run in the Coral Mallard Handicap. A winner on his second start at Goodwood in May, he produced two fine placed efforts behind leading Cesarewitch hope Ahorsewithnoname at Newbury, and Get Shirty at Haydock on his other two starts. This extended mile and six furlongs on easy ground will suit, and he should just have the edge over topweight Mahrajaan, who returns to this trip after an eye-catching staying on third at York last time. Commission - 2.00 Chepstow

Commission can strike for Marcus Tregoning in the Go Racing With Vickers.Bet Maiden Stakes at Chepstow. There was plenty to like about his debut effort at Ascot nine days ago, where he was a bit too keen for his own good early on, but then settled better and showed plenty of speed until fading from the furlong pole. He steps back to the minimum trip here, and this looks an easier race. Tostado - 4.45 Curragh