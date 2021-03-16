Cheltenham column: Catching Pigeons gossip

Our top gossip column is back for the Cheltenham Festival and predicting a fine opening day for Nicky Henderson and JP McManus.

3.05 Cheltenham, Tuesday - Epatante

Epatante can follow up her 2020 success and give Nicky Henderson his ninth Unibet Champion Hurdle success at the Festival on Tuesday. The champion trainer is well versed in the trials and tribulations in getting a horse to this great meeting in the form to win and it has been something of a rush to get Epatante ready this time around after the problems which saw her disappoint in the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton on her latest start. However, judged on her recent homework she seems back in great heart again and if she is in anything like the form which saw her win this race 12 months ago, she must surely be heavily involved at the finish. 3.40 Cheltenham, Tuesday - Dame De Compagnie

Dame de Compagnie, followed her stablemate Epatante into the winners' enclosure here last season when she won the Coral Cup and looks the each-way value in the Grade 1 Close Brothers Mares Hurdle. The Henderson team had hoped to tackle the mares' chase with this highly-talented eight-year-old but she unseated Nico de Boinville on her latest start and the switch back to timber was made. Still somewhat unexposed despite her age, she has been in very good form at home in her build up and should give both market leaders Concertista and Roksana plenty to think about. 1.20 Cheltenham, Tuesday - Metier

Unbeaten Metier faces his toughest task so far after three impressive wins over timber but has continued in impressive form at home and is fancied to extend his sequence to four in the Grade 1 Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle. Harry Fry refused to be tempted by what looked a very good opportunity in the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury last month to focus on this championship event and is looking forward to taking on young Irish stars Appreciate It and Ballyadam, as well as the Newbury winner Soaring Glory.

Sky Bet's first race special at the Cheltenham Festival

4.15 Cheltenham, Tuesday - Cabot Cliffs

Cabot Cliffs has improved steadily with experience over timber and should go well in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle. The Dan Skelton team were very bullish they could turn over the impressive Kempton winner Heross Du Seuil on his latest attempt at Warwick but they must have been surprised by the impressive winning margin of 17 lengths. Whilst it could be argued the runner-up was short of his best, the third, another 24 lengths away, has won since at Wincanton and from all accounts Cabot Cliffs has continued in his rich vein of form at home . 4.15 Cheltenham, Tuesday - Sage Advice

Those looking for a value each-way investment in this very big field could do worse than Sage Advice. He has only been lightly raced for Dr Richard Newland and has a big pull with the selection after going down to him by a length-and-a-half at Warwick last month. 2.30 Cheltenham, Tuesday - Aye Right

Aye Right has some excellent form behind him and is just preferred to the less experienced Happygolucky In the Ultima Handicap Chase. Harriet Graham deserves to win a big prize with the eight-year-old, who has finished second in both the Ladbrokes Trophy and the Sky Bet Chase, as well as finishing runner-up to Nuts Well at Kelso and third behind Cyrname at Wetherby. The feature of those performances was very solid jumping and it is an asset which should stand him in very good stead in this tough looking handicap.

3.05 Cheltenham, Wednesday - First Flow

First Flow has not stopped improving all season and could be the one to beat hotpot Chacun Pour Soi in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase. He has done more than most to contribute to Kim Bailey's brilliant season with his win at this level over reigning title holder Politologue at Ascot in January and there seems no reason why he should not continue to progress. His jumping is now a delight to watch and he showed at the Berkshire course that he does not need the ground to be very soft to be at his most effective. 2.30 Cheltenhan, Wednesday - Birchdale

Birchdale has failed to build on his immense early promise so far but showed signs of a revival when an unlucky third in a jumpers bumper at Kempton last time. He could be worth a sporting investment in the Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle. Despite looking out of form after a spell chasing last season, he ran a very respectable race behind stablemate Dame De Compagnie in this race 12 months ago and has been dropped a pound or two for this follow up bid. 3.40 Cheltenham, Wednesday - Potters Corner

The Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase is not everyone's idea of a punting event but Potters Corner has been targeted at the race by the ever shrewd Christian Williams and looks well worth an interest. He had a sighter at these fences when third to Kingswell Theatre at the November Meeting and did well to finish third after an 11-month absence on ground quicker than his preferred surface. Underfoot conditions here should bring his stamina more into play and he is reported in good form. 5.45 Kempton, Wednesday - Imperial Sands