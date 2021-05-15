Catching Pigeons gossip column: Weekend best bets

BELLOSA – 2.40 Newmarket

Bellosa can follow up stablemate Saffron Beach's excellent second in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket 13 days ago by landing the Listed Betway King Charles II Stakes. Jane Chapple-Hyam wore a smile as wide as her homeland's Hunter River when this daughter of Awtaad justified a hefty market plunge on her debut in a maiden at the Craven meeting here last month and she never gave her connections a moment's worry. Soon in command at the head of affairs, she quickened well in the closing stages and powered clear for a very easy win. She has much more on her plate here but her trainer believes she is a quality performer who looks ready for what is a significant step up in class. TASMAN BAY – 2.05 Newmarket

Tasman Bay looks good value to record an important win in the Listed Betway Fairway Stakes. Sir Mark Todd has always felt this son of Le Havre has what it takes to reach a high level over middle-distances and he was not frightened to tackle a well-contested conditions event at the Newbury April meeting. An impressive winner on his comeback at Newcastle in March, he came to challenge the two market leaders Hurricane Lane and Maximal in the final half mile last time and did well to finish a very creditable third, two lengths in front of River Alwen, a winner of a good handicap at the Newmarket Guineas Festival. Both the first two have subsequently given the form a very substantial look by landing the Dante at York and finishing second in the Dee Stakes at Chester respectively and the Todd team believe there is still plenty to come from their unexposed stable star.

JUMBY – 3.15 Newmarket

Jumby is in good form at home and is fancied to land a deserved second success in the Heed Your Hunch At Betway Handicap. Eve Johnson Houghton’s three-year-old took some very useful scalps when scoring on his debut at Ascot, and produced two solid placed efforts on his only other starts. Connections have decided to bring him back to six furlongs this season and he would surely have given the progressive Creative Force more to do had he not met with serious interference on his comeback here last month. A repeat of that effort will entitle him to go close here and there seems no reason why he should not improve from that performance. DUBAWI SANDS – 3.00 Newbury

Dubawi Sands is one of the most unexposed horses in a race full of potentially smart three-year-olds and should go well in the Betvictor London Gold Cup at Newbury. The West Berkshire course has managed to miss much of the rain that has hit its local training centres over the past few days but conditions are still likely to be demanding. This son of Dubawi should handle the conditions being a half-brother to Galileo Gold, who won the Irish 2000 Guineas in the mud, and Palladium, a winner in very testing ground at Sandown over hurdles. Dubawi Sands has only seen action on three occasions so far but he showed this mile-and-a-quarter trip suits him well with a comfortable win at Ripon last time. He looks open to plenty of improvement and gets a handy 4lb from Sir Michael Stoute's well fancied Bay Bridge.

ONE JOURNEY – 4.10 Newbury

Sea Empress has been well-backed and is fancied to confirm her smart preparatory work in a race William Haggas likes to target for his high class fillies, the Listed Haras De Bouquetot Fillies' Trial Stakes. However Roger Charlton could supply some each-way value in the shape of course winner One Journey. She handled the mud well when landing her only race so far at the October meeting and should also see out the mile-and-a-quarter trip with stamina to spare. KENZAI WARRIOR – 4.45 Newbury

Kenzai Warrior has been disappointment since winning a Group 3 at Newmarket in November 2019 but Roger Teal has had him gelded and is fitting cheek pieces for the first time in the closing BetVictor Handicap. First time out is often the occasion when these types of things work and a sporting each-way investment may be rewarded in a race where many others also have issues to answer. QUEEN’S SARGENT – 2.45 Thirsk

Queen’s Sargent has a good record at Thirsk and he can put an unusually disappointing effort in the Hunt Cup there two weeks ago behind him in the Sporting Life Handicap. The return to seven furlongs should suit him and he’ll handle the much easier ground well. EBRO RIVER – 6-05 Doncaster

Ebro River can step up on his slightly unlucky debut effort at the Newmarket Craven Meeting in the Attheraces Restricted Novice Stakes at Doncaster. Slow to get into his stride at Headquarters, he found his rhythm from halfway and would have finished closer than sixth had he not been hampered when delivering his challenge. He also gave the impression he would handle this softer ground. RICH DREAM – 3.05 Ripon (Sunday)