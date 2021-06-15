Royal Ascot preview: Catching Pigeons gossip and tips column

4.20 Tuesday - Highland Avenue

HIGHLAND AVENUE can show he is a colt of the highest quality with victory in the Group One St James's Palace Stakes at Ascot on Tuesday. The Charlie Appleby team were very hopeful at the start of the turf season that they would make a big impact in the leading three-year-old colts' events and their prediction has proved spot on. Master Of The Seas' narrow defeat in the QIPCO 2000 Guineas was followed by Adayar's emphatic win in the Cazoo Derby. Highland Avenue has always been rated among the very best by connections and some regret he did not take his chance in the first Classic at Newmarket. Although he lost his unbeaten record on his return to this trip at Sandown last month, ground conditions were against hi and he did not get the run of the race. Underfoot conditions will be more to his liking here and his recent work on the Newmarket Heath suggests he is in great form and ready for his first Group One test. 3.05 Tuesday - Tolstoy

The Gosden camp are concerned about their lack of quality among their Classic crop but hopefully the younger generation will be up to the usual standard and TOLSTOY can underline the point in the Group Two Coventry Stakes. The former champion trainer has used his juvenile team sparingly so far this term but both Dhabab, his other runner here, and the selection won first time up. They look ready to give the likely favourite Kaufymaker plenty to think about. Tolstoy has been moving particularly well at home and looks a solid each-way shout.

6.10 Tuesday - Arthurian Fable

ARTHURIAN FABLE developed into a very useful young stayer last season and looks worth an interest in the Copper Horse Handicap. Brian Meehan's charge made a pleasing return to action behind Global Storm on ground softer than he would prefer at Newmarket last month and if he can progress from that performance on this more favourable surface, he should run a big race at a decent price. 2.30 Tuesday - Sir Busker

Palace Pier is likely to dominate the opening Group One Queen Anne Stakes but the path to each-way value is open and that battle-hardened performer SIR BUSKER may fit the bill. The winner of the Royal Hunt Cup at this meeting 12 months ago, he has a good record at the track and ended a tough campaign with a solid fourth to The Revenant in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes - with Palace Pier, running well below form, just half-a-length in front. Sir Busker, in turn, ran below his best at ParisLongchamp on his latest start but that race was not run to suit him and this should be more to his liking. 5.00 Tuesday - Just Hubert

William Muir and partner Christy Grassick have enjoyed a cracking first half of the season and they have a sound chance of landing the Ascot Stakes with JUST HUBERT. Stamina is a must for the two-and-a-half mile contest and Just Hubert has that quality in abundance as he showed when winning the Goodwood Stakes last season. A recent outing at Haydock will have sharpened him up and with his stable in such good form, he looks a knocking bet to grab a place at a decent price. 2.30 Wednesday - Quick Suzy

QUICK SUZY is just preferred to Get Ahead in the Group Two Queen Mary Stakes on Wednesday. This affords Gavin Cromwell the opportunity to land a unique treble of two of the big staying prizes at the Cheltenham Festival and a five furlong dash at Royal Ascot. The selection has shown sufficient speed in her three outings across the water to suggest she can play a lead role here and will appreciate the step back to the minimum trip after just running out of petrol over six at Naas on her latest start. She is reported in good form and could get a handy lead along on the stands' side from the Wesley Ward's representative Twilight Gleaming.

5.00 Wednesday - Matthew Flinders

MATHEW FLINDERS should go well at a decent price in the Royal Hunt Cup. Ed Walker has his team in great form at present and this representative has always looked to have the potential to win a top handicap, and will appreciate the return to a straight mile after running below expectations at York last time. Oisin Murphy, who knows him well takes over in the saddle and he is given a narrow vote over Michael Dods' ultra consistent performer Brunch. 2.30 Thursday - Instinctive Mood

INSTINCTIVE MOOD looks a solid each-way investment in a very open Group Two Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot on Thursday. Clive Cox has a very good record in the juvenile events at Royal Ascot and this son of Showcasing was pencilled in as a possible for the meeting even before his comfortable debut win over Poderoso at Bath last month. The runner-up is a pretty fair yardstick to judge the form, despite his subsequent below par effort at Lingfield, and the smart turn of foot both at home and on the course suggests the selection is ready for the step up in class. 5.35 Thursday - Francesco Guardi