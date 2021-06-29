Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Castle Star wins again at The Curragh
Castle Star

Fozzy Stack eyeing Go Bears Go rematch for Castle Star

By Sporting Life
12:50 · TUE June 29, 2021

Castle Star will have another crack at his Railway Stakes conqueror Go Bears Go in the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes on August 8.

Fozzy Stack’s youngster was strongly fancied for the Group Two at the Curragh following a stylish victory in the Marble Hill Stakes on his previous outing.

However, Castle Star was on the back foot after a slow start and despite making up many lengths, he could not catch David Loughnane’s impressive winner and went down by a length and a quarter.

“He’s come out of the race well, importantly, and he’ll probably run in the Phoenix next,” said Stack.

“It’s possible the ground was a bit quick but he fell out of the gate, so he gave away ground at the start.

“He made up a lot of ground but you can’t give good horses like that a 10-length head start. He ran well, though.”

Stack was also out of luck in the Airlie Stud Stakes on Sunday with the filly Cheerupsleepyjean, who went off the evens favourite having finished third in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot.

She found those exertions took a toll, though, and she could only finish third behind Joseph O’Brien’s Velocidad.

“I think she just ran a bit flat,” said Stack.

“It was quite a quick turn around from Ascot and she was just flat.

“There were only a few runners, she got Group Two placed again, which is something.

“There’s a Listed race at Naas over five furlongs next month which could be an option.”

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Next Race Off

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Most Followed

Most Read Racing