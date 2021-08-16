The Evan Williams-trained gelding was leading the field when he came down at the second-last fence in his bid to register back-to-back victories in the Paddy Power Gold Cup.

That valuable handicap chase is run over the Old Course, which Williams believes Coole Cody prefers, while the Caspian Caviar is on the New Course. The 10-year-old was sixth in that race in 2020 and it will come under consideration again.

“Everything is grand, all sound. He was running a great race – win, lose or draw,” said Williams.