The David Simcock-trained Shamardal colt has had just two starts in his career and looked a top prospect when powering home under Jamie Spencer to finish a short-head runner-up to Westover in the Classic Trial at Sandown in April.

That form was well and truly franked in the Derby when the winner stayed on in eye-catching fashion to finish third behind Desert Crown.

However, the Earle Mack-owned grey, who broke his maiden at the first time of asking over a mile at Newmarket on his sole start as a juvenile, missed his intended engagement in the French Derby at Chantilly and will now be given time by his Newmarket handler.

Mack’s British-based racing manager, Anthony Burke, said: “He has had a slight injury. We thought he was a bit off-colour, but it was a slight injury and it is not going to hold him back.

“Because we think a lot of him, we don’t want to run on really fast ground and are going to give him a bit of a break.

“So, we are going to aim him in the autumn, from about August onwards, and he is just having a bit of a break. There was a slight injury that kept him out of the French Derby, so rather than pushing him, we will bring him back as a fresh horse.

“He will still run in Earle Mack’s colours and we will look at the QEII – that is a race we would have in mind.”