Carrytheone the hope for Johnny Murtagh in Paddy Power Irish Cambridgeshire

The four-year-old, who is a 10/1 chance with sponsor Paddy Power, won twice over course and distance last season including a maiden in July and then ending his campaign with a half length defeat of Mythologic in a handicap at the end of September.

The handler is realistic enough to know that his charge has not been seen in public for 335 days and should improve, but he might just bely those odds as Murtagh has aspirations of pattern events in time.

The former top-class jockey said: “It’s been a bit of a stop start season with a few niggly injuries and he hasn’t had a run, but he’s in good shape and is as fit as I can get him although I expect him to come on for the run.

“He loves The Curragh so the track is not a worry and the ground should be lovely.”