Racing with crowds returns to Carlisle as El Caballo tees up possible Royal Ascot trip

El Caballo was cheered home by a crowd at Carlisle as racegoers returned to the track on Monday.
A limited number of spectators were on hand to witness Karl Burke’s charge storm to victory in the opening British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes.
Under the latest easing of the Government’s lockdown measures, up to 4,000 racegoers or 50 per cent capacity – whichever is lower – are permitted on course, with the evens favourite doing the business under Sam James.
Aside from a couple of trial events and a handful of meetings before Christmas, racing has been taking place behind closed doors since the coronavirus pandemic took hold last March.
Burke, celebrating his 58th birthday, said: “He’s a nice horse and he’s definitely a horse who will be stepping up to Listed or Group races as a two-year-old somewhere along the line.
“He handled the (soft) ground, but I don’t think he needs it.
"Where we go from here, I’m not sure. I think six furlongs will probably his trip. We could go to Ascot, but the six-furlong race is the Coventry and whether that’s a step too far at this stage, I don’t know. We’ve got plenty of time to think about it.
“He’s a proper horse.”
On the crowds, he said: “It was a surprise to see the queues and things, but it was good. Everybody needs to get back to normal as soon as possible."