Racing with crowds returns to Carlisle as El Caballo tees up possible Royal Ascot trip

El Caballo was cheered home by a crowd at Carlisle as racegoers returned to the track on Monday.

A limited number of spectators were on hand to witness Karl Burke’s charge storm to victory in the opening British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes. Under the latest easing of the Government’s lockdown measures, up to 4,000 racegoers or 50 per cent capacity – whichever is lower – are permitted on course, with the evens favourite doing the business under Sam James. Aside from a couple of trial events and a handful of meetings before Christmas, racing has been taking place behind closed doors since the coronavirus pandemic took hold last March.

