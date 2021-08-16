Joe Tizzard hinted that he is leaning towards a tilt at next month’s Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury with Fiddlerontheroof (7/2), who showed plenty of heart to make a winning reappearance in the Listed Colin Parker Memorial Intermediate Chase at Carlisle.

The seven-year-old showed some strong form as a novice chaser last year, producing a fine effort to chase home Monkfish in the Grade One Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival ,and he was made to work hard on Sunday by Pay The Piper, getting on top in the closing stages for a length and a quarter success. It’s a second success in three years for the owners (Paul Taylor and Richard O’Dwyer), who won the same race with Lostintranslation in 2019 before going on to win the following month’s Betfair Chase at Haydock Park. And while the temptation is there to follow the same route with the son of Stowaway, Tizzard revealed that he could exploit Fiddlerontheroof’s mark of 148 in the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury next month, for which the horse was cut to 6/1 with Paddy Power and Betfair. He remains 10s in places (BetVictor and Betfred) and 9/1 with Sky Bet.

Tizzard said: “I’m chuffed to bits with him. He got placed behind good horses all of last season and we rate him really highly, so we’ve got a decision where to go next. “Our horses have been in good nick and running well and I thought it was a cracking renewal. He took on the best last year and he is a good horse. It was competitive on paper and he has got a lovely way about him in that he doesn’t waste any energy and he stuck it out really nicely. “He’s entered in the Ladbrokes Trophy and there’s the Betfair Chase as well so we’ll have a chat about it. He’s on 148 so we may want to take advantage of his mark. I know what the boys will be thinking because we did this with Lostintranslation and went to Haydock, but it’s something we’ll think about over the next few days. “Lostintranslation was odds-on and this horse had a proper race, there’s no doubt about it, but there’s a month or so until the Ladbrokes Trophy and three weeks until the Betfair Chase, so it’s something to think about."