Carlisle Sunday review and free video replays

Houston Texas stars at Carlisle

Houston Texas (9/2 joint-favourite) continued his love affair with Carlisle as he recorded his fourth success in as many starts at the Cumbria venue when successful for the second year running in the £40,000 Cumberland Handicap Chase (3m 2f).

Always travelling well just in behind the leaders, the nine-year-old Dylan Thomas gelding took the lead at the last and ran on well to come home three and a quarter lengths to the good over Wasdell Dundalk.

Successful trainer Nicky Richards commented: “He loves it round here, it's ideal for him. Our place is all about hills and he loves them.

"He's a grand, big, old-fashioned staying chaser. I don't know if we have any fancy plans but that's a lovely prize to win. He had a racecourse gallop about three weeks ago and he went lovely. We thought we had him about right.

“He got into a good rhythm there, he got jumping grand and Sean gave him a lovely ride. We thought that he was fit enough for the day and clearly he was, so it was lovely.

“This horse has started the season well – onwards and upwards. We’ve not really got any plans. We’ll just work away race to race and not doubt he’ll be running in one or two nice races.”

Winning rider Sean Quinlan said: “This fella is a great horse and is four from four here now. I said to Nicky he is probably 10lbs better here than at any other course in the country. He just comes alive when he comes here and for Nicky to have him ready first time out is a great training performance.

“The track suits him as you can ride a patient race and he is a horse who doesn’t want to get there too soon. It has got to be heavy ground for him too.

“I don’t think he really stayed in the Eider last year so I would think we’ll look at three-mile chases on soft/heavy ground and plan our way around them.”