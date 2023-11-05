Carlisle Sunday review and free video replays

Houston Texas (9/2 joint-favourite) continued his love affair with Carlisle as he recorded his fourth success in as many starts at the Cumbria venue when successful for the second year running in the £40,000 Cumberland Handicap Chase (3m 2f).
Always travelling well just in behind the leaders, the nine-year-old Dylan Thomas gelding took the lead at the last and ran on well to come home three and a quarter lengths to the good over Wasdell Dundalk.
Successful trainer Nicky Richards commented: “He loves it round here, it's ideal for him. Our place is all about hills and he loves them.
"He's a grand, big, old-fashioned staying chaser. I don't know if we have any fancy plans but that's a lovely prize to win. He had a racecourse gallop about three weeks ago and he went lovely. We thought we had him about right.
“He got into a good rhythm there, he got jumping grand and Sean gave him a lovely ride. We thought that he was fit enough for the day and clearly he was, so it was lovely.
“This horse has started the season well – onwards and upwards. We’ve not really got any plans. We’ll just work away race to race and not doubt he’ll be running in one or two nice races.”
Winning rider Sean Quinlan said: “This fella is a great horse and is four from four here now. I said to Nicky he is probably 10lbs better here than at any other course in the country. He just comes alive when he comes here and for Nicky to have him ready first time out is a great training performance.
“The track suits him as you can ride a patient race and he is a horse who doesn’t want to get there too soon. It has got to be heavy ground for him too.
“I don’t think he really stayed in the Eider last year so I would think we’ll look at three-mile chases on soft/heavy ground and plan our way around them.”
The other £40,000 handicap on today’s card was the Castletown Handicap Hurdle (2m 4f) which went the way of Fingal's Hill (9/1).
Successful on three of his four starts last year, there was a lot to like about the seven-year old’s victory today as he won going away under Craig Nichol by half a length from 5/2 favourite Shallow River.
Winning owner-trainer Peter Atkinson said: “He’s a tryer. We only have two horses and we do them all ourselves.
“He just keeps trying. We’ll just enjoy it while it lasts and take it one race at a time. As long as he’s sound tomorrow, that’s the main thing.”
Paddy Power cut Johnnywho to 16/1 from 20s for the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival following an easy victory in the Beaumont Novices’ Hurdle.
Trained by Jonjo O’Neill and ridden by his son Jonjo jnr, the 4/5 favourite beat Moon D’Orange by two lengths having barely come off the bridle.
