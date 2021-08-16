Charly on his way to the big time Jockey Nick Scholfield is hopeful that there is plenty to come from the exciting Papa Tango Charly (15/2), who impressed when making a winning chasing debut in the Gordon Richards Novices' Limited Handicap Chase at Carlisle. The six year old was a £440,000 purchase back in 2019 and he immediately took to his new profession, producing a solid round of jumping to seal a 12-length success in a race which has been won by the likes of subsequent Graded scorers Mister Whitaker and Two For Gold in recent years. Winning jockey Nick Scholfield was impressed with what he saw from the Jonjo O’Neill-trained gelding. He said: “It was a true run race and for his first time over fences – he has run in a point before – he travelled and jumped. "Jonjo has done a brilliant job to get him to this stage. This is what he’s been waiting for as hurdles was never his game, so he was always going to come here and improve, it was a strong race on paper and it rode like a good race, so that was nice. “Carlisle is brilliant and on the chasing course the ground is a little bit better which this horse appreciates. It’s a long way to get here and Jonjo has done a remarkable job to get this horse to this stage. He gave me a really good feel and he’s exciting, so I’m looking forward to the season. “It would be nice if he could emulate Sky Pirate and it’s great for Mr Tedham (owner). Sky Pirate has come out of his race well at Cheltenham and I’m really pleased to have him back.”

Taught teaches rivals a lesson It was an enthralling eight race card for Colin Parker Day in Cumbria and other notable winners on the card included the improving Venetia Williams-trained performer Hold That Taught (85/40 Favourite), who impressed when taking the Cumberland Handicap Chase by three and a half lengths under Charlie Deutsch. The six-year-old looked at home on his first try over three and a quarter miles and while Williams was tight-lipped about future options, she feels that she could have a nice type on her hands. She said: “I’m delighted with him because we’ve always liked him and he was a little weak last year. For a big horse he put down at one of the earlier ones, which kind of threw Charlie a bit because it isn’t what he usually does, but you have to be very pleased. “I’m not sure about next options but he certainly looks as though he’ll stay a trip. He was a bit young last season, but another 12 months has done him the world of good.”

Rest of the meeting... One yard in fine form at the moment is that of the Donald McCain team and they picked up another winner courtesy of Gredin (5/2 Favourite), who took the second division of the Join Racing TV Now Novices' Hurdle by a length and a half in the hands of Brian Hughes. McCain was thrilled to continue his yard’s good run of form. He said: “It’s grand and we have no great plans, we’re just grafting away and the horses are coming along lovely. We probably had a start like this when we had those massive years but truthfully it’s not even a target or an aim. "We took our foot off the gas a bit in the summer and while I was doing it I was a bit frustrated but it was probably the best thing I could have done and we’ve got going beautifully.

"Gredin is a lovely type and I fell in love with him at the sales, I didn’t have anyone for him and thankfully David and Neil (N.Y.P.D Racing) have got involved, so it’s lovely when these things out. He’s a big winter staying chaser, which is at the end of the day what we want to be getting involved for." The first division was won by the Ben Pauling-trained Harper’s Brook (3/1), who winning jockey Kielan Woods feels will make a nice chasing prospect in time. He said: “That was a very nice performance. He’s a big raw horse and was a little bit keen, but he jumped fantastic and I’d have won regardless of the horse in-front of us running out or not. I just wanted to teach him a bit up the straight, but whatever he does over hurdles will be a bonus as he’s a chaser in time.”