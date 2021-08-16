William Haggas’ filly was last seen finishing a neck runner-up in the Group Three Firth Of Clyde Fillies’ Stakes at Ayr in September, when she was running for the second day in succession, and has gone close in a string of black-type contests throughout her 2021 campaign.

This time she was not for beating, battling up the centre of the track under Tom Marquand to prevail by three-quarters of a length at 7/2 from Witch Hunter.

“She’s a consistent filly and she deserves to have a good race next to her name,” said Marquand, who became York’s leading jockey for the season following the success.

“She had to be very tough there, but of course she went to Ayr on the Friday and the Saturday and justified that when she only just got beat in a Group Three.

“It’s very well deserved – and she’s done well to win because it’s quite testing ground, and she’s not a big filly.”

“I was looking forward to riding her because she’s so consistent, and Mr Haggas loves having a winner at York.”