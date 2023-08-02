Can anyone beat winning-machine Paddington after Sussex Stakes victory?

Ben Linfoot considers the potential future rivals for Paddington after the star three-year-old notched up his seventh successive win in the Sussex Stakes.

Paddington keeps on rising to the challenge. Handicap, check. Listed race, check. Classic conquest, check. The best of the three-year-old milers, check. A 10-furlong Group 1 against older horses, check. Now you can add the weather and a heavy ground Sussex Stakes against a few heavy ground specialists to that list. Check. He's done it over different trips on different ground in different ways. Bad ground at Goodwood is not an easy thing to overcome, but he made it look easy, outclassing and outstaying his opposition in a time slower than Here Comes When’s 2017 slog.

The comparisons with Giant’s Causeway aren’t going to go away, not after he notched another signpost on the same sequence. Irish Guineas, St James’s Palace Stakes, Coral-Eclipse, Sussex Stakes - an identical journey made by the ‘Iron Horse’ 23 years ago, the only difference being Giant’s Causeway was beaten in his Irish Guineas. If Paddington follows the same path, he’ll win the Juddmonte International and Irish Champion Stakes next, before dropping back for the QEII at Ascot on Champions Day. In the realms of fantasy, he’ll then go for the Breeders’ Cup Classic on the Santa Anita dirt for his swansong. The full roster looks highly unlikely, but an already exciting campaign could get much better yet. Versatile regarding trip, he’s so far unproven over a mile and a half but his Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe entry was discussed as a possible target in the aftermath, as was the Cox Plate in Australia. And you get the feeling Aidan O’Brien is prepared to go far and wide with this thriving son of Siyouni as he bids to take his legacy and stallion prospects to the next level. But can anyone beat the winning machine from Ballydoyle? Here are five potential rivals in the coming weeks and months... Mostahdaf (Juddmonte International) John & Thady Gosden’s son of Frankel is not a horse to set your watch by, his last six form figures of 6-1-20-1-4-1 telling you plenty about his consistency (or lack thereof). But the key to him is running fresh, with all those wins coming off breaks of 50 days and more. He came of age in the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot and if he lines up at York for the Juddmonte International he’ll be setting hoof on a racecourse for the first time in 63 days. King Of Steel (Juddmonte International/Irish Champion Stakes) Paddington has accounted for the three-year-old milers in devastating fashion but the middle-distance horses could ask a different question of him over 10 furlongs and the one future battle that gets the juices flowing is a potential meeting with King Of Steel. It could happen if Roger Varian points his horse at the Juddmonte or the Irish Champion Stakes with the son of Wootton Bassett looking a candidate for top honours over a 10 furlongs, a trip he is yet to tackle.