Can anyone beat winning-machine Paddington after Sussex Stakes victory?

Ben Linfoot considers the potential future rivals for Paddington after the star three-year-old notched up his seventh successive win in the Sussex Stakes.
Paddington keeps on rising to the challenge. Handicap, check. Listed race, check. Classic conquest, check. The best of the three-year-old milers, check. A 10-furlong Group 1 against older horses, check.
Now you can add the weather and a heavy ground Sussex Stakes against a few heavy ground specialists to that list. Check.
He's done it over different trips on different ground in different ways. Bad ground at Goodwood is not an easy thing to overcome, but he made it look easy, outclassing and outstaying his opposition in a time slower than Here Comes When’s 2017 slog.
The comparisons with Giant’s Causeway aren’t going to go away, not after he notched another signpost on the same sequence. Irish Guineas, St James’s Palace Stakes, Coral-Eclipse, Sussex Stakes - an identical journey made by the ‘Iron Horse’ 23 years ago, the only difference being Giant’s Causeway was beaten in his Irish Guineas.
If Paddington follows the same path, he’ll win the Juddmonte International and Irish Champion Stakes next, before dropping back for the QEII at Ascot on Champions Day. In the realms of fantasy, he’ll then go for the Breeders’ Cup Classic on the Santa Anita dirt for his swansong.
The full roster looks highly unlikely, but an already exciting campaign could get much better yet. Versatile regarding trip, he’s so far unproven over a mile and a half but his Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe entry was discussed as a possible target in the aftermath, as was the Cox Plate in Australia.
And you get the feeling Aidan O’Brien is prepared to go far and wide with this thriving son of Siyouni as he bids to take his legacy and stallion prospects to the next level.
But can anyone beat the winning machine from Ballydoyle? Here are five potential rivals in the coming weeks and months...
John & Thady Gosden’s son of Frankel is not a horse to set your watch by, his last six form figures of 6-1-20-1-4-1 telling you plenty about his consistency (or lack thereof). But the key to him is running fresh, with all those wins coming off breaks of 50 days and more. He came of age in the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot and if he lines up at York for the Juddmonte International he’ll be setting hoof on a racecourse for the first time in 63 days.
Paddington has accounted for the three-year-old milers in devastating fashion but the middle-distance horses could ask a different question of him over 10 furlongs and the one future battle that gets the juices flowing is a potential meeting with King Of Steel. It could happen if Roger Varian points his horse at the Juddmonte or the Irish Champion Stakes with the son of Wootton Bassett looking a candidate for top honours over a 10 furlongs, a trip he is yet to tackle.
It’s perhaps unfair to conclude Paddington has a hold on the older milers after accounting for Inspiral in the Sussex, as she dropped out tamely on the heavy ground, but there’s no doubt the division is lacking a little sparkle. If Paddington does end up in the QEII come Champions Day he might well bump into Kevin Ryan’s Triple Time, who beat Inspiral a neck in the Queen Anne. He’s a strong galloper who could improve even further if he settles better, his Royal Ascot success coming on just his seventh career start.
Paddington may have just won over a mile but his Arc entry is dead interesting. His sire Siyouni has already produced an Arc winner in Sottsass and his dam, Modern Eagle, by the Arc winner Montjeu, was a 1m4f heavy ground winner in France. If he is pointed at Longchamp he could bump into Jean-Claude Rouget’s Cracksman colt Ace Impact, a very impressive winner of the Prix du Jockey Cub and seemingly put away for a typical French Arc campaign.
Coolmore’s Tom Magnier was eyeing the Cox Plate for Paddington back in June and with the Juddmonte International a ‘win and you’re in’ race for the Mooney Valley Grade 1 it could become a distinct possibility in just over three weeks’ time. Indeed, Paddington is a 7/2 chance for the Australian contest, disputing favouritism with Hong Kong winning-machine Romantic Warrior who has three Group 1 wins at Sha Tin to his name. A 10-furlong specialist, the son of Acclamation is currently on a break like the rest of the pool of horses in Hong Kong, but the Cox Plate could fit into his schedule nicely as a pre-cursor to the Hong Kong Cup in December.
