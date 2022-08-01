Connections of Ajero will shelve any thoughts of heading to the Sky Bet Ebor as trainer Kim Bailey plots a path to the Cambridgeshire Handicap at Newmarket instead.

Following a string of four consecutive runner-up efforts, including when chasing home Candleford in the Duke Of Edinburgh Handicap on fast ground at Royal Ascot, the lightly-raced seven-year-old gained the sixth victory of his career in the Federation Of Bloodstock Handicap at Goodwood on Saturday. Ajero broke the nine-furlong track record at the West Sussex course in the process. The ultra-consistent gelding, owned by Julie and David Martin in partnership with Dan Hall, holds an entry for the Ebor, but Bailey has no thoughts of going back up in trip at York on August 20.

