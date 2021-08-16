Ante-post favourite Uncle Bryn is one of 70 still in contention for the bet365 Cambridgeshire Handicap at Newmarket.

John and Thady Gosden’s one-time Classic hope returned to winning form at Ascot at the start of the month, overcoming a 113-day absence to win on his first start since a gelding operation. The three-year-old is the 5/1 favourite for Saturday’s famous nine-furlong handicap, which has a maximum field of 35 runners. Anmaat is next best in the market after winning his last two starts for Owen Burrows – while Astro King, Irish Admiral and Royal Marine are also to the fore in the bookmakers’ lists.

Ropey Guest is a 66/1 chance for George Margarson at this stage, but the popular performer heads to Newmarket on the back of his first success in more than a year at Yarmouth last week. The four-year-old has lined up for some ultra-competitive tests this term, including when beaten four and a half lengths in fifth by Uncle Bryn at Ascot on his penultimate run. Ropey Guest has raced only up to a mile so far, but Margarson believes the extra furlong could suit. He said: “This has been the plan since Ascot, when he wasn’t beaten far by the favourite. I thought the favourite looked like he might come on a bit for that run, but ours will too because he’s quite a lazy horse at home – hence his nickname Chubby.