Ante-post favourite Uncle Bryn is one of 70 still in contention for the bet365 Cambridgeshire Handicap at Newmarket.
John and Thady Gosden’s one-time Classic hope returned to winning form at Ascot at the start of the month, overcoming a 113-day absence to win on his first start since a gelding operation.
The three-year-old is the 5/1 favourite for Saturday’s famous nine-furlong handicap, which has a maximum field of 35 runners. Anmaat is next best in the market after winning his last two starts for Owen Burrows – while Astro King, Irish Admiral and Royal Marine are also to the fore in the bookmakers’ lists.
Ropey Guest is a 66/1 chance for George Margarson at this stage, but the popular performer heads to Newmarket on the back of his first success in more than a year at Yarmouth last week.
The four-year-old has lined up for some ultra-competitive tests this term, including when beaten four and a half lengths in fifth by Uncle Bryn at Ascot on his penultimate run.
Ropey Guest has raced only up to a mile so far, but Margarson believes the extra furlong could suit.
He said: “This has been the plan since Ascot, when he wasn’t beaten far by the favourite. I thought the favourite looked like he might come on a bit for that run, but ours will too because he’s quite a lazy horse at home – hence his nickname Chubby.
“He just started to come back to himself after Ascot, and we were delighted to win last week. I don’t really know what he beat, but it was a class two handicap – so it wasn’t too bad.”
Ropey Guest has shown some of his best form with cut in the ground, but good going would not concern Margarson too much.
The Newmarket handler added on Monday: “We’ve had some rain here today and last night – and knowing the gallops, I’d say if we were racing today it would be good to soft ground.
“Going up to a mile and a furlong, good ground would be fine. We are obviously stepping up in trip, but (jockey) Tom (Queally) has been keen to try him over a mile and a quarter – and given his run at Yarmouth, it didn’t look like it would be a problem.”