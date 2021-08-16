bet365 Cambridgeshire best bet

MAGICAL MORNING can land John Gosden a sixth Cambridgeshire on Saturday following the exploits of Halling, Pipedreamer, Tazeez, Wissahickon and Lord North.

The son of Muhaarar put in a career-best when second to Cruyff Turn in the Clipper Logistics Handicap at York's Ebor Festival last time out off a mark of 104.

Up just 2lb he's of major interest in a race that looks ideal for him, as he was outpaced over a mile at York yet rallied to run the winner very close.

A hell for leather gallop over nine furlongs looks perfect and he has the assistance of Frankie Dettori in a race that could well be run to suit as well (see below).