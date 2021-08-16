The bet365 Cambridgeshire Handicap is Saturday's betting highlight at Newmarket and we use Timeform pace map data to try and unearth who will emerge on top.
MAGICAL MORNING can land John Gosden a sixth Cambridgeshire on Saturday following the exploits of Halling, Pipedreamer, Tazeez, Wissahickon and Lord North.
The son of Muhaarar put in a career-best when second to Cruyff Turn in the Clipper Logistics Handicap at York's Ebor Festival last time out off a mark of 104.
Up just 2lb he's of major interest in a race that looks ideal for him, as he was outpaced over a mile at York yet rallied to run the winner very close.
A hell for leather gallop over nine furlongs looks perfect and he has the assistance of Frankie Dettori in a race that could well be run to suit as well (see below).
In such a big field they could split into two or more groups or congregate towards one rail, but the significant early pace looks to be towards the stands' side.
Data Protection (stall 29), Uncle Bryn (30), Majestic Dawn (34) and Long Tradition (37) all look possibles to go forward from the outset, while the far side group could be relying on Indeed and Bell Rock to take them along.
However you interpret it, the strong-travelling Magical Morning looks sure to benefit from a solid gallop towards the stands' side and his chance isn't likely to be compromised by how this all pans out.