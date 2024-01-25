Caldwell Potter to be sold as part of owners' dispersal sale

The Browns, whose horses run under the Caldwell Construction banner, count Caldwell Potter among their star horses this term, with the six-year-old having won two of his three hurdles outings including a six-and-a-half-length verdict in a Leopardstown Grade One over the Christmas period.

He is as low as 8/1 for the Baring Bingham Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival and a general 10-1 shot for the Sky Bet Supreme.

Other notable runners in the red and white colours this season include Fil Dor, Imagine and Sa Fureur, while Cesarewitch second Pied Piper is another leading light.