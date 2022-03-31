Classic prospect Cachet is on course to make her seasonal debut in the Lanwades Stud Nell Gwyn Stakes at Newmarket.

The daughter of Aclaim was a leading juvenile filly last term, being placed in the Fillies’ Mile (replay below) and Rockfel Stakes as well as finishing a close fourth in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf at Del Mar on her latest start. Trained by George Boughey, Cachet is delighting connections ahead of her seasonal debut in the Group Three over seven furlongs on April 12, with connections eager to see if she is a contender for the Qipco 1000 Guineas. Harry Herbert, racing manager for owner Highclere Thoroughbred Racing, said: “She’s in great form, she worked very well last weekend. She’ll run in the Nell Gwyn. It’s always been her target race. She looks absolutely terrific and George (Boughey) couldn’t be happier with her. “We’ll run her in the Nell Gwyn. She loves Newmarket, she’s never run a bad race there and see how we get on and whether we progress on to the Guineas or elsewhere.”

