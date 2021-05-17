Racing with crowds returns to Carlisle as El Caballo tees up possible Royal Ascot trip

An appearance at Royal Ascot will be considered for El Caballo after providing trainer Karl Burke with a birthday winner at Carlisle.
Runner-up on his racecourse debut at Doncaster last month, the Havana Gold colt was the even-money favourite to go one better in the British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes – the first race to take place of a paying crowd on a British racecourse this year.
Always travelling strongly in the hands of Sam James, El Caballo moved to the lead with over two furlongs still to race and soon put distance between himself and his rivals – passing the post two and a half lengths clear of Bond Power.
Burke, celebrating his 58th birthday, said: “He’s a nice horse and he’s definitely a horse who will be stepping up to Listed or Group races as a two-year-old somewhere along the line.
“He handled the (soft) ground, but I don’t think he needs it.
“Where we go from here, I’m not sure. I think six furlongs will probably his trip. We could go to Ascot, but the six-furlong race is the Coventry and whether that’s a step too far at this stage, I don’t know. We’ve got plenty of time to think about it.
“He’s a proper horse.”
El Caballo returned to the winner’s enclosure to gentle applause from racegoers.
“It was a surprise to see the queues and things when we arrived, but it’s good,” Burke added.
“Everybody needs to get back to normal as soon as possible.”
The mother and daughter team of Karen and Gemma Tutty combined to land the Thursby Handicap with 20/1 shot Tangled.
There was still several in with a chance as the post loomed, but it was Tangled who prevailed by a head from Garden Oasis, with Soaring Star and Give It Some Teddy close up in third and fourth.
Karen Tutty said: “From where I was stood I thought he’d won, but they took a while to announce it and I’m always nervous of celebrating too early because you’d look and idiot!
“He has to be ridden for luck and in a big field he often gets boxed in or whatever, but he’s done it really well. You have to deliver him on the line and it panned out well today.”
There was a similarly exciting finish to the Blackwell Handicap, with 3lb claimer Faye McManoman seen to good effect aboard the Michael Mullineaux-trained winner Somewhere Secret.
The 16/1 shot edged out 11/4 favourite Ventura Flame by a neck, with Tomily just a nose further away in third.
“The last twice he hasn’t come out of the stalls (quickly) with one thing and another. Last time he came out with the blindfold on, so that was game over really,” said Mullineaux.
“He’s been in good order and he’s a nice, big, strong horse. We had a nice draw an he loved the ground – the softer the better for him as he gallops through it like it’s not there.”
Roger Fell’s End Zone (7/2) was a half-length winner of the Penrith Handicap under Callum Rodriguez, while Brian Ellison’s Pallas Lord (9/1) opened his account at third time of asking in division one of the Durdar Maiden Stakes, with Harry Russell the winning rider.
Racegoers were delighted to be back at Carlisle for the first time this year on a beautiful afternoon in Cumbria.
The British Horseracing Authority last week gave the green light for crowds to return to racecourses following Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement that step three of the road map out of lockdown would go ahead.
A maximum crowd of 4,000 or 50 per cent capacity, whichever number is lower, will be allowed on track in England – and a four-figure attendance soaked up the atmosphere as Carlisle staged its first Flat fixture since September 2019.
Among the first paying customers through the gates were Carlisle native Craig Hamilton, his partner Louise Williams and their five-month old baby Mikey – who was well dressed for his very first visit to the races.
“It’s fantastic to be back. It’s nice to get back to some sort of normality and to get dressed up and do something,” said Hamilton.
“I’m from Carlisle originally, but we live in Workington. This is Louise’s surprise birthday present. I bought the tickets when they first came out and surprised her this morning.
“We were just saying, we don’t think we’ve been racing since August/September 2019, so it’s almost two years and we probably go six or seven times a year usually.”
Williams added: “This is Mikey’s first day at the races. Hopefully he’s a lucky charm!”
Lloyd Johnson travelled from Swindon for the meeting, and said: “It’s nice to be back. It’s been missed. Personally I think it’s important for the public to get back and get back on our feet again.
“I like horse racing and like a bet, of course – I like to come here and win! It’s nice to get out and meet people. Let’s get things back together again.”
Carlisle’s general manager Molly Dingwall was thrilled to see members of the public back enjoying a day at the races.
She said: “We’ve got just over 1,000 (paying customers) today. We’ve had a really great uptake and a lot of the local community have come to support us, which is absolutely fantastic.
“We’re so thrilled this day has arrived. When I found out last week that we were going to be able to lessen the green zone and have it a bit more open and have owners back in the parade ring, I was delighted.
“We were very lucky to have behind closed doors racing to keep the sport going, but there’s nothing like having a crowd – it just changes the atmosphere of the day.
“We’ve been so excited to have people back here enjoying their day. We are in the entertainment business at the end of the day and we love seeing people have fun and seeing them being able to see their friends and their racing family, who they haven’t seen for so long.
“To be the first racecourse to be able to do that this year is a real treat and we’re beyond thrilled.”
Carlisle was last able to welcome a small crowd to the track for the pre-Christmas raceday in December.
Dingwall is hoping for a further easing of restrictions when step four of the route out of lockdown is due to kick in on June 21 – just two days before the track’s Carlisle Bell and Cumberland Plate fixture.
She added: “The Bell and Plate day is on June 23 this year and it looks like the 21st could be a really big day for allowing people back in almost a normal capacity.
“It would be absolutely incredible for our Bell and Plate day. We always get a really good crowd that day with really knowledgeable racegoers – it’s a real family day.
“I know there is talk about the date potentially being pushed back, but from our point of view, it’s about being positive, following the guidelines and doing everything we can to ensure we stay as safe as possible and keep our racegoers and participants safe.”
Dual champion jockey Paul Hanagan said: “It’s so good to see the crowds back – this is what it’s all about. There’s just that extra bit of atmosphere and it does make a difference.
“It’s fantastic to see. I think there were a few of the two-year-olds in the first race thinking ‘what is going on here?’, as they’ve never seen so many people. It’s great to have everyone back.”
Samuel Black was one of 10 bookmakers allowed to take pitches on track.
He said: “We’ve been on track for owners at Kelso and Musselburgh, but it’s obviously been very quiet. It’s more of a service for them and getting us out of the house. From a business point of view, it’s been a waste of time.
“The last time we were racing with a full crowd was at Uttoxeter on Midlands Grand National day last year – the day after the 2020 Cheltenham Festival. We did go to Haydock twice with a small crowd at the end of last year, similar to this today.
“Business today is workable. For a midweek fixture, it’s as good as could be expected really. It’s nice to be out and see the sun again – we’ve been pale for a year!
“We have a good pitch at Glorious Goodwood and we just hope we’re back to something like normal by then.”