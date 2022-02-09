Buzz recovery continues to go well

The dual-purpose gelding gave Henderson a Cesarewitch victory in October and then switched back to the National Hunt code to claim the Grade Two Coral Hurdle at Ascot in November.

A return to the latter track for the Grade One Long Walk was the next intended port of call, but he met with a significant injury the day before the race when fracturing his pelvis on the gallops.

Buzz initially began his recovery cross-tied to avoid aggravating the fracture, but his convalescence has gone smoothly thus far and he will now begin a three-month spell of box rest loose in his stable.

“We’re updated by the yard every few days, since he was released from his cross-ties we haven’t heard anything, no news is good news as far as I’m concerned,” said James Stafford of ownership group Thurloe Thoroughbreds.

“It would only mean trouble if we got a phone call to say he’d gone down and couldn’t get up or was cast, but he has been absolutely fine.

“He has been an admirable patient and he is very happily self-isolating.

“It is relief to have him out of the cross-ties, it’s a relief to any of us normal mortals who can’t bear the thought of a horse, or any animal, being strapped to a wall to make sure they’re staying still.”

He went on: “It’s something he’s taken very well, he has been a good patient and I know we keep reiterating it, but he has been a very good patient and a good patient is what’s needed for recovery in this instance.

“The last thing you want to do is have him running around the box and misbehaving, but he hasn’t, he’s been very, very good.

“Funnily enough, it’s as if he knows he’s done something to himself. They are highly intelligent and it’s as if he knows and has said ‘as long as you give me carrots and keep me happy and keep me comfortable, I’ll do what I’m told’.