Nicky Henderson’s charge is on a hat-trick after winning the Cesarewitch at Newmarket and the Coral Hurdle at Ascot this autumn – and tests the water over three miles for the first time this weekend.

Henderson also saddles Champ, who reverts to the smaller obstacles on his first competitive appearance since being pulled up in the Cheltenham Gold Cup nine months ago.

On The Blind Side, who filled the runner-up spot in the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury three weeks ago, is a third runner for the Seven Barrows team.

Also in contention for the Long Walk are Olly Murphy’s Long Distance Hurdle winner Thomas Darby, the third home Paisley Park and the fifth Lisnagar Oscar.