Following news that Buveur d'Air has been retired, look back on the dual Champion Hurdle winner's eight Grade 1 victories.

Top Novices' Hurdle (Aintree, April 2016)

Buveur d'Air didn't need to improve with Limini underperforming but his efforts here and in the Supreme confirmed that he was a highly promising young hurdler. He showed a lot of likeable attributes to complete the task and was value for a bit extra than the neck he won by.

Champion Hurdle (Cheltenham, March 2017)

Buveur d'Air was third to Altior in a top-notch Supreme in 2016 and might have followed that stable companion to Grade 1 success at this meeting in a novice chase, but he instead pitched up here after a mid-season change of plan. His performance was well up to standard for the race and he won readily.

Aintree Hurdle (Aintree, April 2017)

Buveur d'Air showed new depths, in ability and stamina, and the extra four furlongs proved no problem at all as he easily followed up his Champion Hurdle win with another smooth, top-class display.

Fighting Fifth Hurdle (Newcastle, December 2017)

Buveur d'Air looked in outstanding shape returning from eight months off and made his two main rivals look second-rate, showing all his qualities to be intact for all he didn't need to be near his top-class peak.

Christmas Hurdle (Kempton, December 2017)

Buveur d'Air faced another straightforward task and completed it with the minimum of fuss, quickening clear on the run-in to win easily.

Champion Hurdle (Cheltenham, March 2018)

Buveur d'Air was back to defend his Champion Hurdle crown after landing all four races in the meantime and he maintained his winning sequence in rather grittier fashion than had become the norm. He had to knuckle down to hold on after the last, the softer ground at the top level possibly not in his favour, while the lack of a serious race in the build-up was perhaps a factor as well.

Fighting Fifth Hurdle (Newcastle, December 2018)

Buveur d'Air produced an impressive performance to take his winning sequence to 11, finding an exceptional burst of pace to extend his advantage to eight lengths without coming under full pressure.

Punchestown Champion Hurdle (Punchestown, April 2019)

