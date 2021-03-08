Horse Racing
Buveur D'Air on his return at Haydock

Cheltenham Festival news: Buveur D'Air misses Champion Hurdle

By Sporting Life
22:07 · MON March 08, 2021

Nicky Henderson has announced that his dual Champion Hurdle winner Buveur D’Air will not bid to regain his crown next week.

Buveur D’Air, successful in the Cheltenham Festival showpiece in 2017 and 2018, will instead head for the Aintree Hurdle over two and a half miles next month.

The 10-year-old, owned by JP McManus, returned from a 420-day injury lay-off when second of three in the The New One Unibet Hurdle at Haydock in January.

He has remained in the Champion Hurdle reckoning, after his trainer voiced satisfaction with his well-being following that comeback.

However, on Monday evening, Henderson posted on his official Twitter account: “Having discussed plans with JP over the weekend, we have decided that Buveur D’Air will NOT run @CheltenhamRaces and instead will wait for @AintreeRaces

“The extra distance will suit him well. He and Epatante are in very good form, and we are very much looking forward to next week.”

