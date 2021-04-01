Nicky Henderson hopes Buveur D’Air can resume winning ways at Aintree

After deciding against giving the 10-year-old the opportunity to register a third Unibet Champion Hurdle victory at last month’s Cheltenham Festival, the Seven Barrows trainer will return Buveur D’Air to the top table in the two and a half mile prize, which he landed in 2017.

He filled the runner’s up spot behind Navajo Pass on his return to action in the Grade Two The New One Unibet Hurdle at Haydock Park in January, having spent more than a year off with a foot injury sustained in the 2019 Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle.

Henderson said the JP McManus-owned gelding put in an “electric” round of schooling this morning and hopes his stable stalwart can claim a third success on his fifth outing at the three-day meeting, having also landed the Grade One Top Novices’ Hurdle in 2016.

He said: “We’ve kept him out of Cheltenham and we were going to run in the Champion Hurdle and see if he could regain his crown. We had Epatante and she wasn’t good enough to beat Honeysuckle so I don’t suppose at 10 Buveur D’Air was.

“I think an extra half mile will help him. He certainly wouldn’t want fast ground. He is in very good form and he schooled this morning and was as electric as ever. He is in great shape.

“It has dried up a fair bit here and with his feet problems the ground isn’t helping us a lot. I think he is very well and of course he has come on. He had a little hiccup before Cheltenham and that helped make the decision to switch from there to here.”