Aidan O’Brien’s Buttons just grasped a debut success in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden at Leopardstown.

The two-year-old is by Kingman and out of the 2011 Oaks runner-up Wonder Of Wonders, with Ryan Moore opting to ride her ahead of her equally well-bred stablemate Content. Wayne Lordan took the ride on the latter, by Galileo out of Mecca’s Angel, and the two were engaged in a very tight finish with Ger Lyons’ Serious notions. On the line Content was visibly beaten, but the judge had to split the other two fillies and Buttons was eventually announced the winner by a nose. “We’re delighted with her. We rushed her a little bit to get her out because we thought she could be a Chesham filly, but Ryan just said she’s too babyish for that,” said O’Brien.

“We’ll just pull back and give her a bit of time before we go again. “Ryan said even though she’s by Kingman she will stay and seven (furlongs) would be her minimum. She was green turning and everything. She’s a very well-bred filly. “Wayne’s filly finished very strong and she’s a well-bred filly as well." O’Brien and Moore did miss out when the strong late charge of Salt Lake City proved not enough to overhaul 15/8 favourite Moon De Vega and Billy Lee in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Glencairn Stakes. The market leader hit the front deep inside the final furlong when taking over from Vega Magnifico and ultimately had a neck to spare over the Ballydoyle runner.

