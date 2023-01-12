Phil Kirby was thrilled to see the once prolific Bushypark bounce back to his best to claim the Vickers.Bet North Yorkshire Grand National at Catterick.

The nine-year-old won six successive races over obstacles between November 2020 and December 2021, but has since endured a spell in the doldrums. However, having been pulled up on four successive occasions, Bushypark hinted at a return to form when runner-up as a 50/1 shot over hurdles at Newcastle last weekend and he was the 2/1 favourite turned out just five days later for a race his trainer won two years ago with Little Bruce. While the well-fancied Legends Ryde refused to line up, it was clear from flag-fall that Bushypark was thoroughly enjoying himself as he fenced fluently at the head of affairs under Tommy Dowson. Eclair De Guye emerged as the biggest challenger, but Kirby’s charge was not for catching and passed the post with three and a half lengths in hands.

Kirby said: “He lost his way for no reason, although he never looked great to be fair. He looked a bit poor and dry in his coat early on last year. “I was panicking a bit as he didn’t even get round in his first few races for new owners, but he’s come back to form. We ran him last weekend and the plan was just to get round really and get those ‘P’s’ off his name. “During his run he won three races in nine days, so I wasn’t worried about turning him out quickly and on his day he’s a proper horse for these kind of races.” He added: “He’s been a great horse for us. We built a new yard up the road and we called it Bushypark, just because he won all those races for us. The pressure is off now. We can enjoy him rather than panicking all the time!”

Jimmy Moffatt is keen to raise Captain Westie’s sights following a successful debut for his yard in the Watch Racing TV Now Novices’ Hurdle. The seven-year-old was second in an Irish bumper for Shark Hanlon and runner-up in a point-to-point for Tom Malone and was a 2/1 shot on his return from 424 days off the track. Captain Westie proceeded to make every yard of the running under Charlotte Jones, jumping well in front and keeping enough in the tank to see off 5-6 favourite Broomfield Present by a length. Moffatt, matching his best ever tally of 18 winners from last season, said: “We’ve had him about six months and it’s taken all that time to get him fit as he was literally the size of a minivan when he came to us and is not much smaller now! “He’s going to have a short hurdling career as he’s going to go chasing and I wouldn’t mind having a crack at a decent race – something like the Prestige Novices’ Hurdle at Haydock which we won with Chief Dan George (in 2007). “He’s not had any problems at all – he’s as clean as a whistle. I think he’s a nice horse, this wouldn’t be his track and he’ll improve a good bit.” Atomic Angel (7/1) claimed the racingtv.com Mares’ Handicap Hurdle for trainer Susan Corbett and jockey Sam Coltherd, while the Joanne Foster-trained Roccowithlove gave a jumping exhibition on his way to winning the Millbry Hill Novices’ Handicap Chase in the hands of Emma Smith-Chaston. Foster, who also saddled the third-placed Ballynagran, said: “I was quite surprised how well he went in that ground, but he’s been in really good form with himself. “We bought him from Warren Greatrex for £3,500 and I only bought him to go point-to-pointing, but then we thought we’d keep running him (under rules) and we might come back here in two and a half weeks.”

