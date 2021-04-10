Timeform: The Irish challenge in the Randox Grand National

The Irish were completely dominant at the Cheltenham Festival and, even with a much smaller team, have been firing in the winners at Aintree. John Ingles looks at an 18-strong team for the Irish in the Grand National.

Chris’s Dream (Henry de Bromhead)

Chris’s Dream put up very smart performances when winning the Troytown Handicap Chase at Navan and the Red Mills Chase at Gowran last term. He added to his good record fresh when two lengths second to The Storyteller in the Champion Chase at Down Royal earlier in the season but he was pulled up in the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham last time and, having failed to get home in last season’s Cheltenham Gold Cup, he’s a doubtful stayer. Burrows Saint (Willie Mullins)

Burrows Saint put up a career-best effort to win the 2019 Irish Grand National when still a novice. His only success since came in a minor hurdle at Punchestown last season but he got back on track when second to stablemate Acapella Bourgeois in the Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse last time. That was on heavy ground but his very best form is under less testing conditions so it won’t come as a surprise if he turns the tables and fares best of the Irish runners. Magic of Light (Jessica Harrington)

Magic of Light took really well to the course when chasing home Tiger Roll at 66/1 in the 2019 Grand National. She has run over hurdles more often than not since and had an inadequate test in the Mares’ Chase at Cheltenham last time but won a listed mares' chase over three miles at Newbury for the third year running earlier in the season. Acapella Bourgeois (Willie Mullins)

Acapella Bourgeois has finished runner-up to dual Gold Cup-winning stablemate Al Boum Photo in the New Year's Day Chase at Tramore for the last two years. However, he has had better luck in the Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse which he has won for the last two seasons and was conceding weight to Burrows Saint when beating him nearly five lengths in the latest renewal. All his recent starts have been on much softer ground than he’ll face here, however. Tout Est Permis (Noel Meade)

Tout Est Permis completed a hat-trick in 2018/19 which included the Troytown Handicap at Navan and the Kinloch Brae Chase at Thurles. He ended last season with third in the Pertemps Final at Cheltenham over hurdles and returned from a breathing operation with a couple of good placed efforts back over fences early this season, including when third to The Storyteller in the Champion Chase at Down Royal, but a fall last time only added to some lesser efforts of late. Anibale Fly (Tony Martin)

Anibale Fly has carried bigger weights than this into fourth and fifth in the last two Grand Nationals, both times after finishing placed in the Cheltenham Gold Cup. He showed little over fences last term before taking a step back in the right direction when third over hurdles at Naas on his final start but looked rusty when last of five after a year off in the Bobbyjo Chase last time. He’s potentially well treated on his old form but others appeal more. Any Second Now (Ted Walsh)

Any Second Now tends to peak in the spring and warmed up for this with a win over two miles in the Webster Cup Chase at Navan last month. He’s effective at much further, however, having won the 2019 Kim Muir at the Cheltenham Festival and gives the impression he'll stay further still. His trainer won this in 2000 with Papillon and he looks better handicapped than most, so he’s one of the leading Irish hopes. Balko des Flos (Henry de Bromhead)

Balko des Flos was a top-class chaser at one time but he hasn't won since the 2018 Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham. It’s been a struggle for him in good company this season, while he unseated in the Cross Country at Cheltenham last time on his first start in that discipline, so he makes little appeal, particularly with his stamina at much beyond three miles being unproven too. Alpha des Obeaux (Denise Foster)

Alpha des Obeaux took a heavy fall at The Chair in the 2018 Grand National but handled these fences much better when a very good third in last season’s Becher Chase. He hasn’t run close to that form since but showed a bit more than of late when fourth to Tiger Roll in the Cross Country Chase at Cheltenham last time without getting competitive. Shattered Love (Denise Foster)

Shattered Love is a smart mare who has run some good races against her own sex this season, winning a listed mares' chase at Clonmel in November for the second year running and finishing third to Colreevy in the Mares' Chase at Cheltenham last time. While she has won over as far as three miles in the past, most of her wins have come at shorter so her stamina is open to doubt and she was pulled up in Burrows Saint’s Irish Grand National. Jett (Jessica Harrington)

Jett’s only success in the last two seasons came in a Grade 3 chase at Punchestown in the autumn of 2019 though he ran well in defeat in better company last term. It’s been a different story this season, however, as he has looked out of sorts and was beaten a long way in the Becher Chase over these fences in December for all that he took reasonably well to the course after being up with the pace for a long way. Class Conti (Willie Mullins)

Class Conti has returned to form with cheekpieces fitted for his last couple of starts, finishing third to Coko Beach in the Thyestes Handicap Chase at Gowran (runner-up the year before) and fourth to Scoir Mear in the Leinster National at Naas. It's been a couple of years since his last win which came on his first start for Willie Mullins since coming from France, while all his best efforts in Ireland have been on heavy ground. Milan Native (Denise Foster)

Milan Native ended last season winning the Kim Muir at Cheltenham and beat Discorama a short head in a three-runner contest at Galway last October. Not surprisingly, he came off second-best in a battle with future Gold Cup winner Minella Indo at Wexford on his next start and hasn’t fired since then, including back at Cheltenham last time after a breathing operation. Discorama (Paul Nolan)

Discorama has yet to add to his sole win over fences which came on his chasing debut in the autumn of 2018 but he has been placed twice since at the Cheltenham Festival, finishing second to Le Breuil in the 2019 National Hunt Chase and third in last year's Ultima. He was beaten narrowly by Milan Native on his return at Galway but hasn’t been seen since finishing well beaten at Cheltenham in November after being too free in the first half of the race. Cabaret Queen (Willie Mullins)

Having begun her career with Dan Skelton, Cabaret Queen won the Munster National at Limerick on just her second start for Willie Mullins last season and hit winning form again last autumn when making all after a fine round of jumping in the Kerry National at Listowel. Her recent efforts have been less encouraging, however, and she was never going well when pulled up in the Mares’ Chase at Cheltenham last time. The Long Mile (Philip Dempsey)

The Long Mile won three times last season when a novice and has improved again this term, winning a heavy-ground handicap at Limerick in December by 22 lengths. He showed that he stays beyond three miles when third to Acapella Bourgeois and Burrows Saint in the Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse last time but this will test him more. Farclas (Denise Foster)