Owen Burrows is looking forward to seeing Hukum take his chance in Saturday’s King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at Ascot.

The six-year-old is one of 15 entries in a high-class renewal of the Group 1 contest which presents the first major opportunity for the cream of the Classic crop to measure themselves against the best older horses over a mile and a half. For the first time since 1994 the Derby first and second - Auguste Rodin and King Of Steel - are on course to meet again in a race which also features last season's Derby winner Desert Crown and the reigning titleholder Pyledriver. Ahead of that pair of older horses in the market is Hukum who is challenging the Epsom one-two for favouritism having beaten Desert Crown on his seasonal reappearance in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown in May.

Can Pyledriver follow up last year's victory?



"We've been very pleased with him since, obviously a little frustrated that we couldn't run at Royal Ascot (non-runner, unsuitable ground), but he's a pleasure to train, it's all gone smoothly and hopefully we'll have no hiccups over the next few days and he goes there in good form," Burrows told Charlotte Greenway on the Nick Luck Daily podcast. "It's probably one of the best King Georges there has been for many a year isn't it? From our point of view it's great to be involved in a race like this. I'm looking forward to it but it's going to be a very strong race I'm sure," he continued. "I wouldn't pinpoint one (main danger) to be truthful. I think, obviously, the three-year-olds with the weight-for-age they are going to be a big, big danger, I'm a huge Emily Upjohn fan, obviously Desert Crown can't be discounted, Pyledriver won it last year, Westover........ the list goes on. Normally there'd be two or three you'd be wary of but there's double that so there wouldn't be one I'd like to say is the main danger, I think they all are." There have been encouraging reports from Newmarket regarding Desert Crown's wellbeing but Burrows is hopeful that Hukum has also improved for his return. "I'd like to think so," he replied. "The pair of them hadn't run for near enough a year and I'd like to think that we would have come forward as well, it should be a good rematch but as I say it's not just between them two."

