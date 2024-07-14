Burke delighted as Arabie fends off Shadow Army at Chantilly

Karl Burke’s son of Dandy Man was a winner over course and distance in the Group Three Prix du Bois last month and was partnered by Jim Crowley once again as he supplemented that previous victory on French soil with Group Two honours.

In an event dominated by British raiders, it was Ed Walker’s Empress Fillies’ Stakes winner Celandine who led the field into the closing stages.

However, that was where Arabie was beginning to do his best work and responding gamely to Crowley’s urgings, the youngster surged his way to the front and built up an advantage Richard Fahey’s fast-finishing Shadow Army was unable to bridge close home.

Burke was not at Chantilly to watch his youngster as he is enjoying a mid-season break in a warmer climate, but was thrilled to see Arabie take another step up.

He said: “He’s a tough, progressive horse who is very idle and always has been. It amused me when they said he had a hard race because I knew Jim would say he has not had a hard race.

“He’s as hard as nails and hopefully there is plenty more to come. He has definitely improved since his last run in his homework and I think he showed that today, it was a good run.”