Liam Burke already to looking forward to next ride – after comeback aged 64

Burke – a successful trainer, and father of top jockey Jonathan Burke – was riding for the first time in 33 years.

Partnering the five-year-old Shumard – whom he part-owns and trains – in the Racing Again August 4th INH Flat Race, the 40/1 combination were unable to trouble the principals but nevertheless were far from disgraced in finishing sixth.

Burke, who was able to claim 7lb, said: “I enjoyed that. He ran a nice race, but I wasn’t fit enough!

“I’ll be better for the run and I’m looking forward to my next ride already!”