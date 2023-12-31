Burdett Road given options at Cheltenham and Dublin Racing Festival

A Royal Ascot winner on the Flat when trained by Michael Bell, the three-year-old has made a smooth transition to hurdling and followed up a taking jumps debut at Huntingdon with a taking display at Cheltenham in November.

That saw the gelding installed as most bookmakers’ market leader for the juvenile showpiece on the final day of the Cheltenham Festival and he was due to continue his hurdling education in Chepstow’s Finale Juvenile Hurdle.

However, significant rainfall turned conditions severely testing at the South Wales track, with James Owen deciding to save his high-class operator for another day.

A return to Prestbury Park on Cheltenham Trials Day and a trip to Leopardstown’s Grade One Spring Juvenile Hurdle are top of the possible alternatives.

Owen said: “The horse comes first. It would have been nice to run, but there are plenty of other options. He’s in great order and I couldn’t be happier with him. He will either go to Cheltenham on Trials Day and he will also have an entry for Leopardstown in early February, the Spring Juvenile Hurdle.

“We will just pick the most suitable option. We would like to run him once more before the Triumph and timing wise these two races are really good.”