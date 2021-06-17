Tregoning eyeing Bunbury Cup date for Ascot victor Perotto

Perotto was triumphant at last week’s Royal meeting when taking the hugely competitive handicap by half a length under Oisin Murphy, on his first attempt at a mile.

Further targets are on the horizon at that trip for the three-year-old, but he will first turn his attentions to the seven-furlong Bunbury Cup at Newmarket’s July meeting.

Perotto is currently the joint ante-post favourite for the race but will need several to opt out for him to make the final field.

Tregoning said: “Perotto needs a few to come out to get in the Bunbury Cup – but he’s taken his race extremely well, and that’s the likely race he’ll go for next.

“As long as he gets in, he’ll be off a low weight. I think he’s ante-post favourite for the race, and he should be on that form. We’ll see if we get in or not, but he’s in good form.

“We’re very happy with him. He’s a tough little horse – he’s not overly big but he’s got a great big heart.”