The horse to give the champion trainer the double century was Junta Marvel (85/40), who made a successful debut in the Storms The Stars @ Coolagown Stud Irish EBF Mares INH Flat Race at Limerick.

JP McManus-owned point-to-point victor Bioluminescence was the 5/4 favourite, but Junta Marvel saw her off by two and half lengths in the hands of Patrick Mullins.

“It was a good performance,” said the record-breaking amateur.

“She was a little keen early on but we got to pick a nice strip of ground. Being by Masked Marvel, she loved the ground and while we hoped to have her ready for a Listed bumper, she could still make the Grade Three mares’ bumper at Punchestown next month.

“That’s 200 wins for the yard this season, our best was 212 so hopefully we can beat that.

“We've had a brilliant season and it’s not over yet with Fairyhouse, Aintree and Punchestown ahead.”