William Buick: Hurricane Lane 'answers every single call' in Dante win at York

William Buick says Hurricane Lane 'answers every single call' after he won a hot renewal of the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes at York.
The Godolphin-owned colt, trained by Charlie Appleby, was sent off 5/1 and stayed on powerfully in the home straight to overhaul long-time leader Roman Empire before repelling the challenge of the John and Thady Gosden-trained Megallan (14/1) by three-quarters of a length, with 13/8 favourite High Definition only getting going late in the day to take third.
Roman Empire clung on for fourth at 25/1 under Hollie Doyle.
It was a third straight success in as many starts for Hurricane Lane, who supplemented his Newmarket debut triumph as a two-year-old in October with a hard-fought defeat of Maximal at Newbury on April 16.
The son of Frankel took the step up to Group Two level in his stride and Paddy Power cut his odds for the Cazoo Derby at Epsom to 6/1 from 12s. Betfair made the same change and Sky Bet went 6/1 from 16s about the Appleby representative.
Buick said: “I was very pleased, this is the most important trial.
“It looked like a strong renewal of the Dante and this race always throws up a Derby candidate.
“This horse is still learning on the job, he jumped out and we got ourselves a nice position where I could just leaved him alone and build him up when I wanted to.
“It rode like a good race, for a trial it was a true-run race.
"I don't what more you can ask of him. He's answered every single call. He'll have to step up again, but he's got the experience now and he'll get the mile and a half."
1 6 Hurricane Lane (IRE) 5/1
2 7 Megallan 14/1
3 5 High Definition (IRE) 13/8 f
4 9 Roman Empire (IRE) 25/1
Sky Bet were paying 4 places on this race
Winning Trainer: Charlie Appleby | Winning Jockey: William Buick
