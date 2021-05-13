William Buick: Hurricane Lane 'answers every single call' in Dante win at York

The Godolphin-owned colt, trained by Charlie Appleby, was sent off 5/1 and stayed on powerfully in the home straight to overhaul long-time leader Roman Empire before repelling the challenge of the John and Thady Gosden-trained Megallan (14/1) by three-quarters of a length, with 13/8 favourite High Definition only getting going late in the day to take third.

Roman Empire clung on for fourth at 25/1 under Hollie Doyle.

It was a third straight success in as many starts for Hurricane Lane, who supplemented his Newmarket debut triumph as a two-year-old in October with a hard-fought defeat of Maximal at Newbury on April 16.

The son of Frankel took the step up to Group Two level in his stride and Paddy Power cut his odds for the Cazoo Derby at Epsom to 6/1 from 12s. Betfair made the same change and Sky Bet went 6/1 from 16s about the Appleby representative.