The jockey sustained shoulder injuries aboard Thyme White but subsequent scans have revealed she is suffering from a back problem too.

A spokesman for the jockey said: "Following Bryony’s fall at Aintree she saw Shoulder Specialist Geoff Graham who recommended a period of rest followed by reassessment after a few days to determine the nature of her shoulder problem.

"At the same time the CT scans performed in Liverpool were reviewed by specialists in London who confirmed no new bone injury, but in light of Bryony still reporting discomfort in her back a more detailed MRI was carried out.

"This has showed an area of bone bruising in a single vertebra with a stable fracture. Following medical advice Bryony has reluctantly agreed not to return to riding until sufficient healing has taken place and will also use the opportunity to address her shoulder issue.

"She will work with members of the IJF Rehab Team to enhance her fitness and performance during this break from competition."