Much of the day was taken up by the panel addressing legal issues in camera, meaning only the BHA’s representative Louis Weston had chance to make his opening statement in which he outlined Frost’s claims.

He said Dunne had behaved in a “bullying, harassing” manner to Frost and used “foul, sexually abusive and misogynistic language towards her and threatened to cause her serious physical harm by injuring her at the racecourse” – conduct he said was “prejudicial to the integrity, good conduct and good reputation of horse racing”.

Weston said the issue between the two riders started in the period 2017 to 2019 when Dunne behaved “inappropriately” in that he “displayed his naked self (to Frost) in a way that was unacceptable” on leaving a sauna in the weighing room.

Frost “stood up” to Dunne telling him it was unacceptable, leading them to “fall out” and for Dunne to start to “mock, tease and bully” Frost in front of others, with Weston citing an alleged incident while she was being interviewed after her victory aboard Frodon in the Ryanair Chase and a tweet regarding the 2020 Virtual Grand National – an action Dunne conceded was “unprofessional”.

Weston showed three videos illustrating incidents on course, with one showing Dunne riding over to Frost after a race had finished at Stratford, with the jockey pulling down his face mask to speak while pointing his finger towards her.

Dunne is reported to have said: “You’re a f***ing whore, you’re a dangerous c*** and if you ever f***ing murder (cut across) me like that again, I’ll murder you.”