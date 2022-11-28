The rider was aboard Sir Psycho in the Excel Signs Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase at Bangor, with the Paul Nicholls-trained runner falling at the second fence.

Nicholls confirmed Frost has broken her collarbone, but outlined the rider’s desire to team up with her old ally once again in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase on Boxing Day – a race the pair plundered in 2020.

The Ditcheat handler told Betfair: “Bryony is obviously very sore and has broken her collarbone. I think she has sent her scans off to the specialist today to have a look at them. They’ll come back to her in a few days’ time with their opinion.

“I know she has her sights set on riding Frodon in the King George – that’s a month away. I think that’s her aim, but it’s just hoping her scan results are OK for her to proceed to aim for that day.”

Frodon is currently a 33/1 shot for a second King George title.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.