Bryony Frost fought back tears as she received a rousing reception from a sell-out crowd at Sandown Park after steering Greaneteen to the second Grade One success of his career in the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase.

In a week in which she gave tearful evidence to the British Horseracing Authority disciplinary hearing into her allegations of bullying against fellow rider Robbie Dunne, she claimed another Grade One prize aboard Paul Nicholls' two-mile chaser. "I can’t tell you what it means. I was nearly in tears coming in. To feel the support of everyone here is huge and I could hardly talk to Alice (Plunkett, ITV) coming in because I wanted to appreciate everybody!" she said. “They appreciate me and I ride horses and it’s the best life. I can say I do that as a job and it’s a special place to be.”

Frost went on to say the crowd’s reaction after clearing the last left her fearing she and Greaneteen would be caught on the run-in. She explained: “I can’t speak! When I landed after the last I thought somebody was going to come and get me. I could hear them and the crowd and I thought ‘Oh my God! Someone has to get me’. He jumped and he travelled and I can’t tell you - it’s absolutely brilliant. “Being on the back of a horse is the most blissful place you can be. You’ve got to take yourself … and it’s what I’ve done since I was little. You get to go out there and you jump and gallop and enjoy yourself. “You let your thoughts go to the side and there’s no other place like it, when you’re gunning for him and he’s gunning for you and you leave everything out there and ride and aim for that winning post.”

After partnering Greaneteen to glory in the bet365 Celebration Chase over course and distance on good ground in April, the Cheltenham Festival-winning rider was slightly concerned conditions might work against her mount on this occasion. She added: “Against Altior he set off at a great gallop and if you watch the speed of the race we never came under 28mph. “I know that’s on better ground but it was very quick and watching his replays here, it’s a lovely start because he’s got the hill and I can let him settle into the race and then move to the pace instead of starting with it and wrestling him. “I got the last but it felt very lonely up the hill and we were fighting for everything we were worth! The ground out there is very testing, which was a concern of mine obviously from coming here at the end of April and winning on good ground. You had to think that that was our major factor and the biggest hindrance to us, but he settled very quickly. “Our jumping - there was a few moments down the back there on the fence along the side and he was right down on his nose. But he was a good boy and came back up. We were like a submarine emerging at that point and I thought, ‘Thank God – I hope that’s our scariest moment’ and then turning in we had our stablemate (Hitman) right beside us.