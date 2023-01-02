Betfair ambassador Bryony Frost reflects on the Christmas racing action including her fine double for Paul Nicholls at Fakenham on New Year's Day.

What an awesome start to 2023 - a New Year’s Day double for my home team at Fakenham. Last year had ended well, with Frodon running his heart out in third in the King George and then a nice winner at Wetherby the following day, but having spent seven months on the sidelines all told, with two significant injuries, it’s fair to say I wasn’t sorry to see the back of it. I’m finding my rhythm again now and I couldn’t have asked for a better start to the new year. It’s always awesome to ride winners for Paul and the owners, and both Toothless and Irish Hill were quite special in their way.

Toothless was having his first start in Britain, but he had raced for the same owner, Colm Donlon, in France and it was his daughter Kate who chose to name him, after a dragon in How To Train Your Dragon. If you Google the dragon Toothless he’s of a species that is far faster, aerodynamic and more powerful than the others, and his namesake takes after him as he’s big, strong, and impressive looking, and he’s clearly got speed too. He’s got the bloodlines for the job as well, as he’s a half-brother to Alan King’s good horse Sceau Royal. That doesn’t always count for much, but in this case it just might as I hardly had to breathe on him yet he couldn’t have won any easier. Paul told me beforehand that he was really fit and ride him like our own. Every horse coming out of Ditcheat knows their job as they are prepped to the full. He handled himself very well for such a big horse around Fakenham. He came miles clear without any effort, so who knows how far he might go. The handicap hurdle Irish Hill won (replay below) was the richest race ever run at Fakenham, and he was very tough. In such a big field on a tight track it was important to get a position, and in the cavalry charge to the first flight he couldn't have been more willing.

