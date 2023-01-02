Betfair ambassador Bryony Frost reflects on the Christmas racing action including her fine double for Paul Nicholls at Fakenham on New Year's Day.
What an awesome start to 2023 - a New Year’s Day double for my home team at Fakenham.
Last year had ended well, with Frodon running his heart out in third in the King George and then a nice winner at Wetherby the following day, but having spent seven months on the sidelines all told, with two significant injuries, it’s fair to say I wasn’t sorry to see the back of it.
I’m finding my rhythm again now and I couldn’t have asked for a better start to the new year. It’s always awesome to ride winners for Paul and the owners, and both Toothless and Irish Hill were quite special in their way.
Toothless was having his first start in Britain, but he had raced for the same owner, Colm Donlon, in France and it was his daughter Kate who chose to name him, after a dragon in How To Train Your Dragon.
If you Google the dragon Toothless he’s of a species that is far faster, aerodynamic and more powerful than the others, and his namesake takes after him as he’s big, strong, and impressive looking, and he’s clearly got speed too.
He’s got the bloodlines for the job as well, as he’s a half-brother to Alan King’s good horse Sceau Royal. That doesn’t always count for much, but in this case it just might as I hardly had to breathe on him yet he couldn’t have won any easier.
Paul told me beforehand that he was really fit and ride him like our own. Every horse coming out of Ditcheat knows their job as they are prepped to the full. He handled himself very well for such a big horse around Fakenham. He came miles clear without any effort, so who knows how far he might go.
The handicap hurdle Irish Hill won (replay below) was the richest race ever run at Fakenham, and he was very tough. In such a big field on a tight track it was important to get a position, and in the cavalry charge to the first flight he couldn't have been more willing.
He was very fluent throughout, bar just one hurdle, and he sealed success by jumping the last brilliantly and then staying on strongly to the line. It was great to win such a valuable race, and to win it so nicely.
In between I enjoyed a good ride on a nice young horse of Lucy Wadham’s called Revasser. He’s a big horse too, and I asked a lot of him. He got the trip really well and he was coming back at them again at the finish, so I think he’ll be even better on a big track. He’s a nice horse.
I’ve mentioned Frodon already, but I’ll have to come back to him as I couldn’t have asked more of him. Every time I ride him he gives 100 per cent, and if I can give him a clear sight of the bulls eye he’ll try to take it for me. The race went brilliantly from the start and his jumping was just electric. We had a fair shot at the bulls eye until the younger legs came by us.
He went down fighting and he’s come out of the race happy and squealing, giving everyone the runaround. You’d never know he was 11.
The King George is very much Paul’s race, and it was awesome for the team that he won it yet again with Bravemansgame and then won another Grade 1 at the end of the week with Hermes Allen at Newbury. They are both big players for Cheltenham in March.
It’s nice to have played a small part in the Hermes Allen story, having won on him at Stratford when he made his debut over hurdles. He’s one of those horses who just goes about his business without any fuss or bother, saving his best for the racecourse, and I’d been impressed at Stratford with how quickly he went clear when I asked him to go and win his race at the back of two out.
He’s a complete professional and his Challow Hurdle win was pretty much effortless, despite the unpleasant conditions.
Tarras Wood, who I won the bumper at Wetherby on, is another horse you’ll be hearing more of.
He’s a very big horse by Kayf Tara, and he handled very soft ground well for one so inexperienced. He just got a little bit lonely in front, so I let him drift to the rail, but he’s another exciting young horse.
