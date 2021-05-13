Sky Bet and Paddy Power Market Movers

The Michael Dods-trained Brunch has a good record at York and punters expect him to produce the goods again on the Knavesmire this afternoon.
13.40 – Mondammej 15/2 from 14/1
14.10 – Chamade 11/2 from 10/1 (25p R4)
14.40 – Brunch 7/2 from 5/1
15.10 – Roman Empire 25/1 from 66/1, Uncle Bryn 10/1 from 12/1
15.40 – First Company 9/1 from 14/1
16.15 – Yaahobby 11/2 from 13/2
16.50 – Cloud Thunder 11/1 from 14/1
15.40 – Acklam Express - Latest 15/8 Boost 2/1
13.40 York - Matchbook Betting Exchange Handicap - Paying 6 Places instead of 4 if 16 or more run
14.10 York - Middleton Fillies Stakes - Money Back as Cash if 2nd
14.40 York - Hambleton Handicap - Paying 5 places instead of 3 if 12 or more run
15.10 York - Dante Stakes - Paying 4 places instead of 3 if 8 or more run
16.50 York - Paying 5
1.40 Illusionist 11/2 from 6/1
2.10 Cabaletta 15/2 from 8/1
3.10 Gear Up 11/2 from 6/1
3.40 First Company 10/1 from 12/1
Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: "All eyes will be on one-time Derby favourite High Definition in today’s Dante, especially after stable companion Bolshoi Ballet cemented his own position at the top of the classic market with an impressive win in last Sunday’s Derrinstown, but the former is currently on the drift for today’s trial while we’ve seen support for local representative and top-class scorer in France last season Gear Up.”
Salisbury
2.25 Wahraan 6/5 fav from 11/8 fav
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.