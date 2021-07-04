Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud report & reaction: Broome wins for Aidan O'Brien and Colin Keane

Broome made it a stellar weekend for trainer Aidan O'Brien after making all to win the Group One Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud on Sunday.

O'Brien's three-year-old ace St Mark's Basilica won Saturday's Coral-Eclipse in great style at Sandown, and the consistent Broome got back to winning ways with a never-say-die victory. Sent straight to the front by Colin Keane, the Tattersalls Gold Cup and Hardwicke Stakes runner-up kept pouring it on in the valuable mile and a half contest, eventually seeing off Ebaiyra and Gold Trip who filled the places.

