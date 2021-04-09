Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Lorna Brooke - injured in Taunton fall

Lorna Brooke: Jockey in "serious but stable" condition

By Sporting Life
11:48 · FRI April 09, 2021

Amateur jockey Lorna Brooke is in a “serious but stable” condition following her fall at Taunton.

Brooke was riding Orchestrated for her mother, Lady Susan Brooke, when falling at the third fence in Thursday’s Pontispool Equine Sports Centre Handicap Chase.

Racing was delayed by more than an hour as she was treated on track before being transferred into an air ambulance.

A statement from the Injured Jockeys Fund on Friday morning said: “Amateur jockey, Lorna Brooke, is in Southmeads Hospital in Bristol after suffering a fall at Taunton Racecourse yesterday.

“She is in intensive care in a serious but stable condition, and is conscious. She is undergoing observations and tests for a suspected spinal injury.

“Her parents, Sir Alistair and Lady Susan Brooke kindly ask for privacy at this difficult time.”

Most Read Racing

Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content