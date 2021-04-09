Lorna Brooke: Jockey in "serious but stable" condition

Brooke was riding Orchestrated for her mother, Lady Susan Brooke, when falling at the third fence in Thursday’s Pontispool Equine Sports Centre Handicap Chase.

Racing was delayed by more than an hour as she was treated on track before being transferred into an air ambulance.

A statement from the Injured Jockeys Fund on Friday morning said: “Amateur jockey, Lorna Brooke, is in Southmeads Hospital in Bristol after suffering a fall at Taunton Racecourse yesterday.

“She is in intensive care in a serious but stable condition, and is conscious. She is undergoing observations and tests for a suspected spinal injury.

“Her parents, Sir Alistair and Lady Susan Brooke kindly ask for privacy at this difficult time.”