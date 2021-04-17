Lorna Brooke: Amateur rider in "critical but stable" condition

Brooke was riding Orchestrated for her mother, Lady Susan Brooke, when falling at the third fence in the Pontispool Equine Sports Centre Handicap Chase.

Racing was delayed by more than an hour as she was treated on track, before being transferred into an air ambulance.

A statement issued by the Injured Jockeys Fund on Friday read: “Amateur jockey Lorna Brooke is currently in intensive care at Southmeads Hospital, Bristol.

“Due to various complications this week, she has been placed in an induced coma. She is critical, but stable. Her family thank everyone for their good wishes but request privacy at this difficult time.”