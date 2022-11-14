The proposals were passed at an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Racecourse Association on Monday morning. The new structure enshrines, as standing committees of the BHA’s Board, a new Commercial Committee and Integrity Advisory Committee, with a new Industry Programme Group also created, all three designed to drive forward the sport’s main areas of strategic focus.

Harrington said: “This new structure not only provides a platform upon which progress can be established, but also clarifies the BHA’s role as the sport’s governing body and regulator. Acting on behalf of our members at the Racecourse Association and The Thoroughbred Group, I am confident that this structure will lead to better informed decisions on commercial and strategic matters."

As was agreed following a meeting of the Industry Strategy Group in September, the BHA will lead on the development and delivery of a new industry strategy, with this work underpinned by the new governance structure.

Meeting monthly, the Commercial Committee will oversee the work of the existing Fixtures and Funding Group, Racing Group and Gambling Strategy Group and develop areas of the industry strategy with a commercial focus, including the racing product, promotion of the sport and initiatives regarding key stakeholders such as owners and bettors.

Also feeding into the Board will be the Integrity Advisory Committee, which will provide strategic advice to the Executive, and make recommendations to the Board, on matters relating to the integrity of the sport and will meet four times a year.

The Industry Programme Group, meanwhile, will contribute to strategy relating to horse welfare, industry people, equality, diversity and inclusion, corporate social responsibility, social licence and environmental sustainability. The Group will meet at least six times a year.