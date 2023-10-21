British Champions Day reaction: David Cleary thoughts from the track

Whether or not it proves his last ride in Britain, for the moment Frankie Dettori left the stage in perfect fashion, producing King of Steel with a well-timed challenge to land the QIPCO Champion Stakes. Settled at the back of the field, King of Steel made relentless progress approaching the final furlong to overhaul Via Sistina late on, scoring by three quarters of a length.

The absence of Mostahdaf due to the ground left a closely matched field that looked a little below top class. In form terms, King of Steel barely had to improve to defeat Via Sistina. The second also made her move from off the pace into the straight, with her rider Oisin Murphy dropping his whip nearly two furlongs out. Hands and heels got a good response from the mare, but the incident must have made a difference to the margin if not the outcome

There were surprises earlier on the card, though Big Rock's victory in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes was hardly a shock, given his good efforts behind Ace Impact and Inspiral in Group 1 events in the summer. However, the decisive nature of his six-length success was somewhat unexpected, racing clear of his field and firmly in control with two furlongs to run.

Plenty of Big Rock's opponents, strung out like a field of chasers, weren't on their game, both the Guineas winners in the field, Paddington and Chaldean, finishing well held after getting warm in the preliminaries. The only one who looked to pose a threat was Tahiyra, who moved into a clear and closing second before her effort petered out. All that said, Big Rock, back on softer ground, must have run a career best, if not perhaps quite so good as the bare result might indicate.